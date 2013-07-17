Jul 17Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV VOGE IMPERIAL PET COKE 12/07 12/07 20/07 nil 22,000 nil 2) MV WESTERN CARMAN IMPERIAL ALUMINA 12/07 12/07 18/07 nil 31,500 nil 3) MV SPLENDOR IMPERIAL WOOD PULP 12/07 12/07 18/07 nil 6,410 nil SAI SHIP BENTONITE 13/07 13/07 18/07 6,500 nil nil 4) MV IBIS BOTHRA COAL 15/07 15/07 17/07 nil 56,051 nil 5) MV CHENNAI PER CHETTINAD COAL 15/07 15/07 18/07 nil 37,000 nil 6) MV XIN VIKING GRANITE BOX 17/07 17/07 22/07 nil nil nil 7) MT NORTH FIGHTER SEATRANS PHOS.ACID 17/07 17/07 19/07 nil 18,472 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV DD VIGOR ACT WHEAT 25,000 nil nil 30/07 --- 2) MV SALIN J.M BAXI MOP nil 31,000 nil 17/07 --- 3) MV ROOK IMPERIAL ALUMINA nil 36,225 nil 15/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV TURGUT PUYVAST GRANITE BLKS 27,000 nil nil 19/07 2) MT MORHOLMEN SRI SRINIVAS DIESEL nil 7,000 nil 18/07 3) MT GOLDEN INTEROCE EDIBLE OIL nil 4,500 nil 20/07 4) MV SM AURORA GAC SHIP UREA nil 66,000 nil 17/07 5) MV LI DIAN 3 BEN LINE COAL nil 53,100 nil 17/07 6) MV AQUA SAI SHIP BENTONITE 6,100 nil nil 18/07 7) MV AN XIN DBC&SONS GRANITE BLKS 13,800 nil nil 20/07 8) MT GANNARO GAC SHIP PHOS.ACID nil 15,999 nil 19/07 9) MT GREEN FOREST INTEROCE DAP nil 38,065 nil 19/07 10) MT GINGA GAC SHIP METHYLENE nil 1,992 nil 19/07 11) MT ARMONIA SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 5,840 nil 19/07 12) MT BUNGA J.M.BAXI SUL ACID nil 10,000 nil 21/07 13) MV DA FU DBC&SONS GRANITE BLKS 15,500 nil nil 22/07 14) MV COS ORCHID BOTHRA MOP nil 32,952 nil 22/07 15) MV DA QIANG DBC GB 15,500 nil nil 17/07 16) MV GRAND BREAKER CHETTINAD COAL nil 52,000 nil 20/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL