Jul 24Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V SM AURORA GAC SHIPPING UREA 18/07 18/07 31/07 nil 66,000 nil 2) M.V ROOK IMPERIAL ALUMINA 19/07 19/07 25/07 nil 36,225 nil 3) M.T GREEN FOREST INTEROCEAN DAP 21/07 21/07 29/07 nil 38,065 nil 4) M.V TURGUT PUYVAST GRANITE BLO 21/07 21/07 28/07 26,000 nil nil 5) M.V DA ZHONG DBC GRANITE BLO 22/07 22/07 26/07 15,500 nil nil 6) M.T MORHOLMEN SRI SRINIV BIO DIESEL 23/07 23/07 25/07 7,000 nil nil 7) M.V HAPPY VENTURE LAX MI ENT GRANITE BLO 24/07 24/07 28/07 18,000 nil nil 8) M.V GRAND BRE CHETTINAD COAL 24/07 24/07 28/07 nil 52,000 nil 9) M.T MORHOLMEN SRI SRINIVASABIO DIESEL 23/07 23/07 24/07 7,000 nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.T HARSHA PREM ORISSA k SEL nil nil 12,000 ----- 20/07 2) M.V AN XIN DBC & SON GRANITE BLO nil nil 13,800 ----- 23/07 3) M.V NINA VICTORY NTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil nil 4,200 ----- 23/07 4) M.V COS ORCHID BOTHRA SHIP MOP nil nil 4,000 ----- 24/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) M.T DELTA SEA JAMES MA EDIBLE OIL nil 5,800 nil 25/07 2) M.V WARIYA NAREE BOTHRA SHI COAL nil 52,000 nil 25/07 3) M.T GOLEDEN CHIE SEATRANS SULPHURIC nil 5,250 nil 26/07 4) M.V AN QING JIANG DBC GRANITE BLO 14,000 nil nil 26/07 5) M.V DA FU DBC & SONS GRANITE BLO 15,500 nil nil 26/07 6) M.V J WELL SAISHPNG WOOD PULP nil 9,150 nil 27/07 7) M.V MARE TRACER SRI SRINIVASACOAL nil 55,000 nil 28/07 8) M.V DENSA FUMA SEATRANS ALUMINA nil 31,500 nil 29/07 9) M.V J WELL SAISHPNG WOOD PULP nil 9,150 nil 27/07 10) M.V DENSA FUMA SEATRANS ALUMINA nil 31,500 nil 29/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL