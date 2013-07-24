Jul 24Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessles 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) M.V SM AURORA GAC SHIPPING UREA 18/07 18/07 31/07 nil 66,000 nil
2) M.V ROOK IMPERIAL ALUMINA 19/07 19/07 25/07 nil 36,225 nil
3) M.T GREEN FOREST INTEROCEAN DAP 21/07 21/07 29/07 nil 38,065 nil
4) M.V TURGUT PUYVAST GRANITE BLO 21/07 21/07 28/07 26,000 nil nil
5) M.V DA ZHONG DBC GRANITE BLO 22/07 22/07 26/07 15,500 nil nil
6) M.T MORHOLMEN SRI SRINIV BIO DIESEL 23/07 23/07 25/07 7,000 nil nil
7) M.V HAPPY VENTURE LAX MI ENT GRANITE BLO 24/07 24/07 28/07 18,000 nil nil
8) M.V GRAND BRE CHETTINAD COAL 24/07 24/07 28/07 nil 52,000 nil
9) M.T MORHOLMEN SRI SRINIVASABIO DIESEL 23/07 23/07 24/07 7,000 nil nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) M.T HARSHA PREM ORISSA k SEL nil nil 12,000 ----- 20/07
2) M.V AN XIN DBC & SON GRANITE BLO nil nil 13,800 ----- 23/07
3) M.V NINA VICTORY NTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil nil 4,200 ----- 23/07
4) M.V COS ORCHID BOTHRA SHIP MOP nil nil 4,000 ----- 24/07
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) M.T DELTA SEA JAMES MA EDIBLE OIL nil 5,800 nil 25/07
2) M.V WARIYA NAREE BOTHRA SHI COAL nil 52,000 nil 25/07
3) M.T GOLEDEN CHIE SEATRANS SULPHURIC nil 5,250 nil 26/07
4) M.V AN QING JIANG DBC GRANITE BLO 14,000 nil nil 26/07
5) M.V DA FU DBC & SONS GRANITE BLO 15,500 nil nil 26/07
6) M.V J WELL SAISHPNG WOOD PULP nil 9,150 nil 27/07
7) M.V MARE TRACER SRI SRINIVASACOAL nil 55,000 nil 28/07
8) M.V DENSA FUMA SEATRANS ALUMINA nil 31,500 nil 29/07
9) M.V J WELL SAISHPNG WOOD PULP nil 9,150 nil 27/07
10) M.V DENSA FUMA SEATRANS ALUMINA nil 31,500 nil 29/07
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL