Aug 01Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1)) MV SM AURORA GAC SHIPPING UREA 18/07 18/07 31/07 nil 66,000 nil nil 2)) MT GREEN FOREST INTEROCEAN DAP 21/07 21/07 30/07 nil 38,065 nil nil 3)) MV NORD SINCERE DBC GRANITE 24/07 24/07 28/07 nil 27,200 nil nil 4)) MV WARIYA NAREE BOTHRA COAL 29/07 29/07 28/07 26,000 nil nil nil 5)) MV HAPPY VENTURE LAXMI EXP GRANITE 24/07 24/07 28/07 26,000 nil nil nil 6)) MV GRAND BREAKER CHETTINAD COAL 24/07 24/07 27/07 nil 52,000 nil nil 7)) MV COS ORCHID BOTHRA MOP 25/07 25/07 07/03 nil 32,952 nil nil 8)) MT HARSHA PREM ORISSA DIESEL 25/07 25/07 26/07 nil 12,000 nil nil 9)) MV QUING ZING COSCO GRANITE 31/07 31/07 08/04 nil 5,800 nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV MARE TRACER SRINIVASA COAL nil 55,000 nil ----- 29/07 2) MV MERCUREY ADANI COAL nil 51,203 nil ----- 31/07 3) MV GREAT DBC GRANITE 31,000 nil nil ----- 31/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1)) M.V CMB JMB GRANITE BLO 27,000 nil nil 05/08 2)) MT ECE INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 3,000 nil 05/08 3)) MV MERCUREY ESSAKY COAL nil 51,023 nil 05/08 4)) MV DA FU DBC & SONS GRANITE BLO nil nil nil 05/08 5)) MT GOLEDEN SEATRANS SULPHURIC nil nil nil 05/08 6)) MT ALMORIA GAC SHIPPING AMMONIA nil 8,000 nil 05/08 7)) MV FIN PUYVAST GRANITE 25,000 nil nil 05/08 8)) MT STLOT JMB PHOS nil 12,499 nil 05/08 9)) MV ROYAL` ESSAKY ROCK nil 7,800 nil 05/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL