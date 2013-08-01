Aug 01Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessles 21
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1)) MV SM AURORA GAC SHIPPING UREA 18/07 18/07 31/07 nil 66,000 nil nil
2)) MT GREEN FOREST INTEROCEAN DAP 21/07 21/07 30/07 nil 38,065 nil nil
3)) MV NORD SINCERE DBC GRANITE 24/07 24/07 28/07 nil 27,200 nil nil
4)) MV WARIYA NAREE BOTHRA COAL 29/07 29/07 28/07 26,000 nil nil nil
5)) MV HAPPY VENTURE LAXMI EXP GRANITE 24/07 24/07 28/07 26,000 nil nil nil
6)) MV GRAND BREAKER CHETTINAD COAL 24/07 24/07 27/07 nil 52,000 nil nil
7)) MV COS ORCHID BOTHRA MOP 25/07 25/07 07/03 nil 32,952 nil nil
8)) MT HARSHA PREM ORISSA DIESEL 25/07 25/07 26/07 nil 12,000 nil nil
9)) MV QUING ZING COSCO GRANITE 31/07 31/07 08/04 nil 5,800 nil nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV MARE TRACER SRINIVASA COAL nil 55,000 nil ----- 29/07
2) MV MERCUREY ADANI COAL nil 51,203 nil ----- 31/07
3) MV GREAT DBC GRANITE 31,000 nil nil ----- 31/07
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1)) M.V CMB JMB GRANITE BLO 27,000 nil nil 05/08
2)) MT ECE INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 3,000 nil 05/08
3)) MV MERCUREY ESSAKY COAL nil 51,023 nil 05/08
4)) MV DA FU DBC & SONS GRANITE BLO nil nil nil 05/08
5)) MT GOLEDEN SEATRANS SULPHURIC nil nil nil 05/08
6)) MT ALMORIA GAC SHIPPING AMMONIA nil 8,000 nil 05/08
7)) MV FIN PUYVAST GRANITE 25,000 nil nil 05/08
8)) MT STLOT JMB PHOS nil 12,499 nil 05/08
9)) MV ROYAL` ESSAKY ROCK nil 7,800 nil 05/08
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL