Aug 07Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 12
Total Vessles 18
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV GREAT IMMEN AS SHIP GB 02/08 102/08 107/08 131,000 nil nil n.a.
2) MV CMB CATRINE JMB GB 105/08 105/08 10/08 27,000 nil nil
n.a.
3) MT ALMARONE GAC GB 05/08 05/08 06/08 nil 8,000 nil
n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV GEM OF DAHAJ ATLANTIC SULP ACID nil 3,597 nil 06/08 ---
2) MV DYNAMIC OCEAN IMERYS FELDSPAR 7,000 nil nil 05/08 ---
3) MT STLOT CURANGE JMB PHOS nil 12,499 nil 06/08 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT SHER E PUNJAB BOTHRA COAL nil 13,000 nil 07/08
2) MT ROYAL EMRALD ESSKAY ROCK PHOS nil 7,800 nil 07/08
3) MV GAS CAT SEATRANS AMMONIA nil 13,000 nil 07/08
4) MT BELSIZE PARK JMB PHOS ACID nil 9,994 nil 09/08
5) MT EXPRESS JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 8,000 nil 08/08
6) MV VSG PRODE IST WOOD PULP nil 5,800 nil 10/08
7) MV FIN FINE PUYVAST GRANITE 25,000 nil nil 09/08
9) MV FAIRCHEM KISO JMB PHOS ACID nil 11,000 nil 09/08
10) MT MTM HAMBURG JMB PHOS ACID nil 19,473 nil 09/08
11) MV NAVADHENU PURNA BOTHRA UREA nil 48,001 nil 11/08
12) MT FEG HAI 15 JAMES EDIBEL OIL nil 7,500 nil 11/08
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL