Aug 08Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessels 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV CMB J.M.BAXI GRANITE BLK 05/08 05/08 10/08 27,000 nil nil 2) MV DYNAMIC MATRIX FELDSPAR 06/08 06/08 09/08 7,000 nil nil 3) MV ROYAL ESSKAY ROCK PHOS 07/08 07/08 08/08 nil 7,800 nil 4) MV SHER BOTHRA COAL 07/08 07/08 11/08 nil 65,000 nil 5) MT GEM ATLANTIC SUL ACID 07/08 07/08 08/08 nil 3,597 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT BELSIZE J.M.BAXI PHOS ACID nil 9,994 nil 08/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT MTM J.M.BAXI PHOS ACID nil 19,473 nil 09/08 2) MT EXPRESS JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 8,000 nil 09/08 3) MV FIN PUYVAST GRANITE BLK 25,000 nil nil 10/08 4) MT GAS SEATRANS AMMONIA nil 13,000 nil 10/08 5) MV VSG IST PVT WOOD PULP nil 5,800 nil 11/08 6) MV NAVADHENU BOTHRA UREA nil 48,001 nil 11/08 7) MV TAI JYOTHI DAP nil 35,600 nil 11/08 8) MT FAIRCHEM J.M.BAXI PHOS ACID nil 11,000 nil 11/08 9) MT FEG JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 7,500 nil 13/08 10) MV GOLD INTEROCEAN DAP nil 44,000 nil 23/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL