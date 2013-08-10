Aug 10- Port conditions ofKakinada as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 14 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV CMB BAXI Granite 05/08 05/08 10/08 27,000 n.a. n.a. 2) MV SHER E PUN BOTHRA COAL 07/08 07/08 11/08 n.a. 65,000 n.a. 3) MT MTM HAM BAXI P Acid 09/08 09/08 11/08 n.a. 19,473 n.a. 4) MV FIN FINE PUYVAST Granite 10/08 10/08 14/08 25,000 n.a. n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT EXPRESS James Edible Oil nil 8,000 nil 09/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT GAS Seatrans Ammonia nil 13,000 nil 10/08 2) MV VSG IST Wood Pulp nil 5,300 nil 11/08 3) MV NAVADHENU Bothra Urea nil 48,001 nil 11/08 4) MV TAI Jyothi Dap nil 35,600 nil 11/08 MT FEG James APS nil 18,500 nil 12/08 5) MT FEG James Edible Oil nil 7,500 nil 12/08 6) MT OCEANIC Seaport Edible Oil nil 5,456 nil 12/08 7) MT FAIRCHEM Baxi P Acid nil 10,500 nil 14/08 8) MV ILC Coromondel Felds 7,200 nil nil 14/08 9) MV GOLD Interocean DAP nil 44,000 nil 23/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL