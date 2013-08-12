Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Aug 12Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT GAS CAT SEATRANS AMMONIA 11/08 11/08 13/08 nil 13,000 nil n.a. 2) MV VSG PRODE BILT Wood Pulp 11/08 11/08 13/08 nil 5,300 nil n.a. 3) MV TAI PING SHAN JYOTHI APS 11/08 11/08 21/08 nil 18,500 nil n.a. 4) MV FIN FINE PUYVAST Granite 10/08 10/08 14/08 25,000 nil nil n.a. 5) MV NAVASHENU PUR IFFCO UREA 11/08 11/08 18/08 nil 48,001 nil n.a. IFFCO DAP 11/08 11/08 18/08 nil 35,600 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT EXPRESS James Edible Oil nil 8,000 nil 09/08 --- 2) MT FEG HAI 15 James Edible Oil nil 7,500 nil 12/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV DA HUA AKV GB 15,500 nil nil 13/08 2) MT OCEANIC Seaport Edible Oil nil 5,456 nil 13/08 3) MT FAIRCHEM KISO Baxi P Acid nil 1,200 nil 14/08 4) MV ILC FRIEND Coromondel Felds 7,200 nil nil 14/08 5) MV GOLD GEMINI Interocean DAP nil 44,000 nil 13/08 6) MT SICHEM CONTES Seatrans Sulp acid nil n.a. nil 15/08 7) MV JAG RANI AP GENCO COAL nil 45,000 nil 15/08 8) MV WESTERN SEATRANS ALUMINIA nil 31,500 nil 17/08 9) MV STANIS IMPERIAL Wood Pulp nil 8,000 nil 17/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.