Aug 22Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessles 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
2) M.V.NAVADHENU BOTHRA UREA 11/08 11/08 23/08 nil 48,001 nil
3) M.V. GOLD GEMINI INTEROCEAN DAP 14/08 14/08 25/08 nil 44,000 nil
4) M.V. WESTERN SEATRANS ALUMINIA 18/08 18/08 22/08 nil 31,500 nil
5) M.V. STANIS IMPERIAL WOOD CHIPS 18/08 18/08 23/08 nil 18,196 nil
6) M.V.BIRCH 1 ORISSA GB 21/08 21/08 25/08 15,000 LDG nil
7) M.V.YONG AN 2 ADMIRAL DAP 22/08 22/08 26/08 nil 38,500 nil
8) M.T. GAZ MILLENIUMJ.M.BAXI AMMONIA 22/08 22/08 23/08 nil 4,201 nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) M.T.FENG HAI SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 7,500 nil 18/08 ---
2) M.V.STADION II CHOWGULE ALUMINIA nil 28,752 nil 18/08 ---
3) M.V. UNICORN VIKING GB 9,400 nil nil 19/08 ---
4) M.V.SUPERIOR SAI WOOD PULP nil 10,600 nil 20/08 ---
5) M.T.SUNNY DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 2,000 nil 21/08 ---
6) M.V.JIA XING PUYVAST GB 10,000 nil nil 21/08 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) M.T.ROSE DIAMOND JYOTHI SUL. ACID nil 6,300 nil 23/08
2) M.V. JAG RANI CHETTINAD COAL nil 53,000 nil 23/08
3) M.T. DAWN MATHURA ORISSA DIESEL nil 4,000 nil 24/08
5) M.T. GOLDEN GATE JYOTHI SUL. ACID nil 10,000 nil 24/08
6) M.T. ALMAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 6,000 nil 25/08
7) M.T. LODESTAR DEBLINES TOLU./HEX. nil 1000/600 nil 27/08
8) M.T. SOUTHERN ESSKAY PHOS. ACID nil 6,505 nil 27/08
4) M.T. JL ROTTER DAMJ.M.BAXI PHOS. ACID nil 9,500 nil 27/08
9) M.T. MTM SHANGHAI J.M.BAXI PHOS. ACID nil 9,970 nil 30/08
10) M.V. DEL SOL PUYVAST GB 9,000 nil nil 01/09
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL