Aug 22Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 10 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** #VALUE! 2) M.V.NAVADHENU BOTHRA UREA 11/08 11/08 23/08 nil 48,001 nil 3) M.V. GOLD GEMINI INTEROCEAN DAP 14/08 14/08 25/08 nil 44,000 nil 4) M.V. WESTERN SEATRANS ALUMINIA 18/08 18/08 22/08 nil 31,500 nil 5) M.V. STANIS IMPERIAL WOOD CHIPS 18/08 18/08 23/08 nil 18,196 nil 6) M.V.BIRCH 1 ORISSA GB 21/08 21/08 25/08 15,000 LDG nil 7) M.V.YONG AN 2 ADMIRAL DAP 22/08 22/08 26/08 nil 38,500 nil 8) M.T. GAZ MILLENIUMJ.M.BAXI AMMONIA 22/08 22/08 23/08 nil 4,201 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) M.T.FENG HAI SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 7,500 nil 18/08 --- 2) M.V.STADION II CHOWGULE ALUMINIA nil 28,752 nil 18/08 --- 3) M.V. UNICORN VIKING GB 9,400 nil nil 19/08 --- 4) M.V.SUPERIOR SAI WOOD PULP nil 10,600 nil 20/08 --- 5) M.T.SUNNY DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 2,000 nil 21/08 --- 6) M.V.JIA XING PUYVAST GB 10,000 nil nil 21/08 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) M.T.ROSE DIAMOND JYOTHI SUL. ACID nil 6,300 nil 23/08 2) M.V. JAG RANI CHETTINAD COAL nil 53,000 nil 23/08 3) M.T. DAWN MATHURA ORISSA DIESEL nil 4,000 nil 24/08 5) M.T. GOLDEN GATE JYOTHI SUL. ACID nil 10,000 nil 24/08 6) M.T. ALMAJEDAH GAC AMMONIA nil 6,000 nil 25/08 7) M.T. LODESTAR DEBLINES TOLU./HEX. nil 1000/600 nil 27/08 8) M.T. SOUTHERN ESSKAY PHOS. ACID nil 6,505 nil 27/08 4) M.T. JL ROTTER DAMJ.M.BAXI PHOS. ACID nil 9,500 nil 27/08 9) M.T. MTM SHANGHAI J.M.BAXI PHOS. ACID nil 9,970 nil 30/08 10) M.V. DEL SOL PUYVAST GB 9,000 nil nil 01/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL