Sep 05Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 16 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M.V.ABM DYNAMIC SAI WOOD LOGS 31/08 31/08 10/09 nil 16,203 nil 2) M.V.STADION II PUYVAST GB 04/09 04/09 11/09 28,000 nil nil 3) M.V.AN ZE JIANG CHANDRA GB 04/09 04/09 08/09 14,000 nil nil 4) M.T. MTM FAIRFIELDJ.M.BAXI PHOS. ACID 05/09 05/09 07/09 nil 18,000 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT HARBOUR ATLANTIC SUL. ACID nil 4,703 nil ---- --- 2) MT BOW STAR ESSKAY PHOS. ACID nil 13,111 nil ---- --- 3) MV PRINCE INDIOC GB 5,400 nil nil ---- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) M.V.QUANG MATRIX FELDSPAR 8,000 nil nil 05/09 2) M.T.FAIRCHEM J.M.BAXI SUL. ACID nil 5,500 nil 06/09 3) M.V.HAN HONG INDIOC GB 5,800 nil nil 06/09 4) M.T.DL DIAMOND SRISRINIVASA ACE/HEX nil 995 904 nil 06/09 5) M.V.ILC UNION COROMANDEL FELDSPAR 7,700 nil nil 06/09 6) M.V.GILLARDIA SW VIKING GB 16,000 nil nil 06/09 7) M.T.GAS CAT SEATRANS AMMONIA nil 5,500 nil 07/09 8) M.V.NEW SAILING IMPERIAL CP COKE nil 27,465 nil 08/09 9) M.T.STELLAR LILAC J.M.BAXI SUL. ACID nil 6,300 nil 13/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL