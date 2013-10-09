Oct 09- Port conditions of Kakinada as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 09
Total Vessles 17
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV ZELAND SRI SRINI DAP 27/09 10/10 ----- nil 54,515 nil
2) MT ARUNDEL CASTLE JMB FELDSPAR 06/10 10/10 ----- 10,000 nil nil
3) MT JAG RISHI CHETTINAD COAL 06/10 10/10 ----- nil 54,000 nil
4) MV AKIJ WAVE BOTHRA CEMENT 07/10 12/10 ----- 44,700 nil nil
5) MT SICHEM PEACE SEATRANS SULP ACID 09/10 10/10 ----- nil 9,000 nil
6) MV BARGAVA SRI SRINIVASAUREA 09/10 20/10 ----- nil 63,525 nil
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV BELGRANO INTEROCEAN UREA nil 64,720 nil 05/10 ---
2) MV XIN RUN SEATRANS UREA nil 59,558 nil 06/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT DAWN MATHURA ORISSA DIESEL nil 1,657 nil 09/10
2) MV OWL BOTHRA COAL nil 55,000 nil 11/10
3) MT GENNARO IEVOLI GAC PHOS ACID nil 12,002 nil 11/10
4) MT GAS LINE SEATRANS AMMONIA nil 5,500 nil 11/10
5) MT GREENWICH PARK JMB PHOS ACID nil 18,966 nil 13/10
6) MT GALAXY SEAPORT EDIBLE OIL nil 15,500 nil 13/10
7) MT GAS QUANTUM JMB AMMONIA nil 10,000 nil 13/10
8) MV SPLENDOR SAI SHG WOOD PULP nil 5,000 nil 14/10
9) MT SUNNY ORION DEBLINES TOLUENE nil 1,500 nil 16/10
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL