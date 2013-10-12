-Port conditions of Kakinada as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 18 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV Akij Wave Bothra Cement 07/10 07/10 12/10 43,000 nil nil 2) MV Bargara Sri SrinivasaUrea 09/10 09/10 20/10 nil 63,525 nil 3) MV Belgrano Interocean Urea 11/10 11/10 21/10 nil 64,720 nil 4) MT Gas Line Seatrans Ammonia 11/10 11/10 12/10 nil 5,500 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV Xin Run Jairam Crude oil nil 59,558 nil 06/10 --- 2) MT Gennaro Maersk CNTR nil 12,002 550/550 11/10 26/08 3) MT Gas Quantum Atlantic Reformate nil 12,000 nil 12/10 26/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Owl Bothra Coal nil 56,350 nil 12/10 2) MT Galaxy Seaport Edible Oil nil 15,500 nil 13/10 3) MT Greenwich JM Baxi PHOS acid nil 18,966 nil 13/10 4) MV Splendor SAI Ship Wood Pulp nil 5,000 nil 14/10 5) MT Pharmony James Edible Oil nil 9,900 nil 14/10 6) MV DA Heng Sri Chandra Bitumen nil 2,900 nil 14/10 7) MT Halit Interocean Edible Oil nil 5,000 nil 15/10 8) MT SC Tianjin Atlantic Cyclo Hexane nil 795 nil 17/10 9) MT Sunny Deblines Toluene nil 1,500 nil 17/10 10) MT Lodestar Deblines Toluene nil 960 nil 17/10 11) MV Ocean Crown Glory Faith MOP nil 22,000 nil 23/10 Glory Faith SOP nil 13,000 nil 23/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3535,e-mail commodities@reuters.com)