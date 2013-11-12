Nov 12Port conditions of Kakinada as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 07
Total Vessels 14
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) MV Palau NAVSHIP Aluminia 09/11 09/11 13/11 nil 30,591 nil
2) Mv Shandong Chettinad Coal 09/11 09/11 12/11 nil 53,800 nil
3) MT GAS Line SEATRANS Ammonia 11/11 11/11 12/11 nil 6,500 nil
4) MV Westrn Houston Orissa Stev Gr Blocks 10/11 10/11 16/11 30,000 nil nil
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) MV Valor Atlantic Phos Acid nil 19,078 nil 10/11 ---
2) MT AL Majedah GAC Ship Ammonia nil 6,000 nil 10/11 ---
3) MV PEACE LUCKY GAC Ship Ammonia nil 6,530 nil 12/11 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MV Mandarin Chettinad Coal nil 42,518 nil 12/11
2) MV DA Qiang SHRI CHANDRA Gr Blocks 15,500 nil nil 12/11
3) MT Lodestar Deblines Toluene nil 1,500 nil 12/11
MT Lodestar Deblines Hexane nil 500 nil 12/11
MT Lodestar Deblines Base Oil nil 675 nil 12/11
4) MV Mandarin SAI SHIP WOOD LOG nil 15,590 nil 13/11
5) MV FIN FINE Puvyast Gr Blocks 12,000 nil nil 14/11
6) MT MELATI SEATRANS EDI Oil nil 10,000 nil 14/11
7) MT IRIS SEATRANS Sulph Acid nil 6,300 nil 20/11
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL