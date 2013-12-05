Dec 05Port conditions of Kakinada as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 08 Total Vessels 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT San Anton Interocean Urea 26/11 26/11 08/12 nil 51,473 nil 2) MV Peace Traf SRI Srinivas Aluminia 30/11 30/11 06/12 nil 31,500 nil 3) MV Ionic Halo Interocean MOP 30/11 30/11 05/12 nil 28,084 nil 4) MV Teamworth DBC Gr Blocks 01/12 01/12 05/12 12,000 nil nil 5) MV Unicorn JM BAXI Bentonite 03/12 03/12 06/12 7,000 nil nil 6) MV Lord Curz Puvyast Gr Blocks 04/12 04/12 10/12 nil 25,000 nil 7) MT Run ZE SRI Srinivas Hexane 04/12 04/12 05/12 nil 950 nil MT Run ZE SRI Srinivas Acetone 04/12 04/12 05/12 nil 960 nil MT Run ZE SRI Srinivas Toluene 04/12 04/12 05/12 nil 2,026 nil 8) MV Chennai Perru Chettinad Coal 04/12 04/12 06/12 nil 36,876 nil 9) MV Dong Sri Sharila Lime Stone 04/12 04/12 06/12 nil 6,000 nil 10) MT Au Aries Seaport EDI Oil 05/12 05/12 06/12 nil 5,000 nil 11) MV Envy Imperial Wood Logs 05/12 05/12 06/12 nil 19,056 nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT Sunny Orion Deblines Hexane nil 600 nil 29/11 --- MT Sunny Orion Deblines Base Oil nil 900 nil 29/11 --- 2) MT George N GAC Ship Ammonia nil 18,000 nil 03/12 --- 3) MV Tuscarora ESSKAY Roch Phos nil 20,700 nil 04/12 --- 4) MV JS Colo Bothra Coal nil 59,021 nil 04/12 --- 5) MT Valor Atlantic Suph Acid nil 6,600 nil 04/12 --- 6) MT Sea Harvest Interocean EDI Oil nil 5,000 nil 04/12 --- 7) MV Teamworth DBC Gr Blocks nil 21,400 nil 04/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV Nordana Viking Gr Blocks 8,000 nil nil 06/12 2) MT Gas Line Seatrans Ammonia nil 4,500 nil 06/12 3) MT ChemRoad JM Baxi Phos Acid nil 18,884 nil 06/12 4) MV Imperator Laxmi Gr Blocks nil 180,000 nil 07/12 5) MT Semua Seaport EDI Oil nil 5,500 nil 07/12 6) MT Sanmar Orissa Diesel nil 7,230 nil 08/12 7) Pioneer JM Baxi Bentonite 6,600 nil nil 09/12 8) MT Ginga Panther GAC Ship Methyl Chlor nil 1,995 nil 10/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL