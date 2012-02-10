Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 10- Port conditions of Kandla dry as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 19 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessles 57 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV JOLLY KINSHIP CNTR 08/02 11/02 ----- nil nil 1,100 n..a 2) MV RIMA EMS SUGAR 03/02 15/02 ----- 21,000 nil nil n..a 3) MV B CAMLICA 1 DBC ROCK PHOS 10/02 ----- ----- nil 22,550 nil n..a 4) MV SN HARMONY SHANTILAL SBM 07/02 10/02 ----- 10,500 nil nil n..a 5) MV JS LIBERTY VELJI P & SONS COAL 07/02 ----- ----- nil 55,000 nil n..a 6) MV NAVDHENU SUN AML UREA 04/02 13/02 ----- nil 41,218 nil n..a 7) MV FOUR RIGOLETTO PEARL SHG DAP 08/02 12/02 ----- nil 33,900 nil n..a 8) MV SENTOSA ASHIT SHG CBM 01/02 12/02 ----- nil 29,210 nil n..a 9) MV SUCCESS SYNERGY SEA BM 02/02 11/02 ----- nil 20,247 nil n..a 10) MV ADMIRE CORAL KSAS GB 01/02 12/02 ----- 13,000 nil nil n..a 11) MV ALWADI ALGADEE LPF RICE (Bgs) 29/01 16/02 ----- 25,000 nil nil n..a Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV JIAJIAXIN 1 --- CBM nil 24,784 nil 04/02 --- 2) MT STX PRIME --- CBM nil 28,297 nil 04/02 --- 3) MV SELETAR --- CBM nil 24,064 nil 05/02 --- 4) MV JS LIBERTY --- S COAL nil 55,000 nil 07/02 --- 5) MV MATHAWEE NAREE --- AGRI PROD 25,000 nil nil 04/02 --- 6) T SWIBER L+B GAURI--- C PIPES 4,500 nil nil 09/02 --- 7) MV VINALINES MIG --- RICE (Bgs) 21,000 nil nil 31/01 --- 8) MV SILVER WAVE --- FERTILIZER 18,000 nil nil 01/02 --- 9) MV BIRCH 2 --- S PIPES 5,350 nil nil 04/02 --- 10) MV SAANGUINE --- CBM nil 19,320 nil 05/02 --- 11) MV RUI NING 3 --- COKE 30,000 nil nil 06/02 --- 12) MV ANNIKA N --- AGRI PROD 50,000 nil nil 30/01 --- 13) MV DUBAI FORTUNE --- AGRI PROD 42,000 nil nil 10/02 --- 14) MT NOGOGINI --- CHEM nil 5,000 nil 09/02 --- 15) MT GOLDEN LAKE --- CPO nil 11,000 nil 09/02 --- 16) MT GINGA KITE --- CHEM nil 6,600 nil 09/02 --- 17) MT DL VIOLET --- CHEM 3,000 nil nil 09/02 --- 18) MT BENGAL ORCHID --- CHEM nil 6,600 nil 10/02 --- 19) MT FENGHAI 11 --- CANOLA OIL nil 3,000 nil 10/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV B CAMLICA 1 DBC ROCK PHOS nil 22,550 nil 10/02 2) MV ORIENTAL AMBER ALLIED SHG AGRI PROD 10,000 nil nil 11/02 3) MV ORANUS DBC SULPHUR nil 9,303 nil 11/02 4) MV UNICORN DOLPHI INTROCEAN SBM 6,000 nil nil 11/02 5) MV XIAMENSKY TAURUS N COKING C nil 51,900 nil 12/02 6) MV RAINBOW ANGLE SHANTILAL SBM 10,000 nil nil 12/02 7) MV ANUSHREE FAME ACT INFRA WIND MILL nil 1,467 nil 12/02 ACT INFRA S PIPES 1,000 nil nil 12/02 8) MV BELASITZA MYSTIC S RICE (Bgs) 21,000 nil nil 12/02 9) MV JINDAL MEENA SEAWAYS CNTR nil nil 500 12/02 10) MV ARIETTA ATLANTIC IRON ORE FIN 35,000 nil nil 12/02 11) MV BAO FLOURISH PMAPL S CARGO nil 15,784 nil 13/02 12) MV SIAM OPAL ACT INFRA ROCKPHOS nil 31,135 nil 13/02 13) MV SEA EMERALD EMS MILL SCALE 15,000 nil nil 13/02 14) MV IBI DBC S G CARGO nil 3,757 nil 13/02 15) MV MALLAK B S SHIPPING ROCKPHOS nil 18,116 nil 13/02 16) MV OEL TRUST RELAY SHG CNTR nil nil 400 13/02 17) MV SINGAPORE TRA CARAVEL LOG. CNTR nil nil 600 13/02 18) MV JINDAL MANJULA SEAWAYS CNTR nil nil 400 14/02 19) MV DEAL CASTLE AASHIRVAD SHGGB 18,000 nil nil 14/02 20) MV VOSHOD 2 JMB MOP nil 43,463 nil 14/02 21) MV MARE TRAVELLER APEX MARITR IRON ORE nil 535,552 nil 14/02 22) MV THOR INFINITY SCORPIO COAL nil 52,101 nil 14/02 23) MV ALLCARGO LAXMI ACT INFRA WINDMILL BLA nil 199 nil 15/02 ACT INFRA SEGMENS nil 2,842 nil 15/02 24) MV FAIR PARTNER GAC SHG LIEBHERR CRA 866 nil nil 16/02 25) MV LI DIAN 2 SCORPIO COAL nil 44,997 nil 16/02 26) MV TC GOLD SCORPIO COAL nil 53,000 nil 18/02 27) MV ANSERA ACT INFRA CLAY nil 24,623 nil 20/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0