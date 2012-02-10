Feb 10- Port conditions of Kandla dry as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 19 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessles 57 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV JOLLY KINSHIP CNTR 08/02 11/02 ----- nil nil 1,100 n..a 2) MV RIMA EMS SUGAR 03/02 15/02 ----- 21,000 nil nil n..a 3) MV B CAMLICA 1 DBC ROCK PHOS 10/02 ----- ----- nil 22,550 nil n..a 4) MV SN HARMONY SHANTILAL SBM 07/02 10/02 ----- 10,500 nil nil n..a 5) MV JS LIBERTY VELJI P & SONS COAL 07/02 ----- ----- nil 55,000 nil n..a 6) MV NAVDHENU SUN AML UREA 04/02 13/02 ----- nil 41,218 nil n..a 7) MV FOUR RIGOLETTO PEARL SHG DAP 08/02 12/02 ----- nil 33,900 nil n..a 8) MV SENTOSA ASHIT SHG CBM 01/02 12/02 ----- nil 29,210 nil n..a 9) MV SUCCESS SYNERGY SEA BM 02/02 11/02 ----- nil 20,247 nil n..a 10) MV ADMIRE CORAL KSAS GB 01/02 12/02 ----- 13,000 nil nil n..a 11) MV ALWADI ALGADEE LPF RICE (Bgs) 29/01 16/02 ----- 25,000 nil nil n..a Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV JIAJIAXIN 1 --- CBM nil 24,784 nil 04/02 --- 2) MT STX PRIME --- CBM nil 28,297 nil 04/02 --- 3) MV SELETAR --- CBM nil 24,064 nil 05/02 --- 4) MV JS LIBERTY --- S COAL nil 55,000 nil 07/02 --- 5) MV MATHAWEE NAREE --- AGRI PROD 25,000 nil nil 04/02 --- 6) T SWIBER L+B GAURI--- C PIPES 4,500 nil nil 09/02 --- 7) MV VINALINES MIG --- RICE (Bgs) 21,000 nil nil 31/01 --- 8) MV SILVER WAVE --- FERTILIZER 18,000 nil nil 01/02 --- 9) MV BIRCH 2 --- S PIPES 5,350 nil nil 04/02 --- 10) MV SAANGUINE --- CBM nil 19,320 nil 05/02 --- 11) MV RUI NING 3 --- COKE 30,000 nil nil 06/02 --- 12) MV ANNIKA N --- AGRI PROD 50,000 nil nil 30/01 --- 13) MV DUBAI FORTUNE --- AGRI PROD 42,000 nil nil 10/02 --- 14) MT NOGOGINI --- CHEM nil 5,000 nil 09/02 --- 15) MT GOLDEN LAKE --- CPO nil 11,000 nil 09/02 --- 16) MT GINGA KITE --- CHEM nil 6,600 nil 09/02 --- 17) MT DL VIOLET --- CHEM 3,000 nil nil 09/02 --- 18) MT BENGAL ORCHID --- CHEM nil 6,600 nil 10/02 --- 19) MT FENGHAI 11 --- CANOLA OIL nil 3,000 nil 10/02 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV B CAMLICA 1 DBC ROCK PHOS nil 22,550 nil 10/02 2) MV ORIENTAL AMBER ALLIED SHG AGRI PROD 10,000 nil nil 11/02 3) MV ORANUS DBC SULPHUR nil 9,303 nil 11/02 4) MV UNICORN DOLPHI INTROCEAN SBM 6,000 nil nil 11/02 5) MV XIAMENSKY TAURUS N COKING C nil 51,900 nil 12/02 6) MV RAINBOW ANGLE SHANTILAL SBM 10,000 nil nil 12/02 7) MV ANUSHREE FAME ACT INFRA WIND MILL nil 1,467 nil 12/02 ACT INFRA S PIPES 1,000 nil nil 12/02 8) MV BELASITZA MYSTIC S RICE (Bgs) 21,000 nil nil 12/02 9) MV JINDAL MEENA SEAWAYS CNTR nil nil 500 12/02 10) MV ARIETTA ATLANTIC IRON ORE FIN 35,000 nil nil 12/02 11) MV BAO FLOURISH PMAPL S CARGO nil 15,784 nil 13/02 12) MV SIAM OPAL ACT INFRA ROCKPHOS nil 31,135 nil 13/02 13) MV SEA EMERALD EMS MILL SCALE 15,000 nil nil 13/02 14) MV IBI DBC S G CARGO nil 3,757 nil 13/02 15) MV MALLAK B S SHIPPING ROCKPHOS nil 18,116 nil 13/02 16) MV OEL TRUST RELAY SHG CNTR nil nil 400 13/02 17) MV SINGAPORE TRA CARAVEL LOG. CNTR nil nil 600 13/02 18) MV JINDAL MANJULA SEAWAYS CNTR nil nil 400 14/02 19) MV DEAL CASTLE AASHIRVAD SHGGB 18,000 nil nil 14/02 20) MV VOSHOD 2 JMB MOP nil 43,463 nil 14/02 21) MV MARE TRAVELLER APEX MARITR IRON ORE nil 535,552 nil 14/02 22) MV THOR INFINITY SCORPIO COAL nil 52,101 nil 14/02 23) MV ALLCARGO LAXMI ACT INFRA WINDMILL BLA nil 199 nil 15/02 ACT INFRA SEGMENS nil 2,842 nil 15/02 24) MV FAIR PARTNER GAC SHG LIEBHERR CRA 866 nil nil 16/02 25) MV LI DIAN 2 SCORPIO COAL nil 44,997 nil 16/02 26) MV TC GOLD SCORPIO COAL nil 53,000 nil 18/02 27) MV ANSERA ACT INFRA CLAY nil 24,623 nil 20/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL