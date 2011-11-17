Nov 17 - Port conditions of Kandla liquid as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 00
Expected Vessels 29
Total Vessles 37
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MT LPG/C MAERSK G ATLANTIC BUANE 06/11 17/11 ----- nil 13,000 nil n.a.
2) MT SKY DREAM INTEROCEAN CPO 15/11 ----- ----- nil 18,500 nil n.a.
3) MT ASPAM STAR ATLANTIC HSD 14/11 17/11 ----- nil 2,990 nil n.a.
4) MT DL CLOVER GAC SHG CHEM 15/11 ----- ----- nil 3,300 nil n.a.
5) MT CHEMROAD QUEST ATLANTIC CHEM 14/11 17/11 ----- nil 9,009 nil n.a.
6) MT BLOSSOM ATLANTIC HSD 14/11 ----- ----- 7,000 nil nil n.a.
7) MT SWARNA KALASH ATLANTIC HSD 14/11 18/11 ----- nil 20,000 nil n.a.
8) MT BOW SAGAMI INTRA TRADE P ACID 16/11 ----- ----- nil 30,200 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT BOW FUJI INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 1,800 nil 17/11
2) MT CAPRIOLE SAMUDRA CHEM nil 2,900 nil 18/11
3) MT DL DIAMOND ATLANTIC SYRENE M nil 2,077 nil 18/11
4) MT SC DALIAN ATLANTIC CPO nil 12,000 nil 18/11
5) MT BOW CARDINAL INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 22,500 nil 20/11
6) MT GINGA KITE GAC SHG CHEM nil 6,600 nil 21/11
7) MT SEMUA PERDANA JMB PALM OILS nil 12,000 nil 21/11
8) MT EMA QUERIDA ATLANTIC ACEONE nil 20,000 nil 22/11
9) MT CHEMBULK JAK B S SHG PALM PROD nil 9,150 nil 22/11
10) MT BON VENT ATLANTIC CHEM nil 3,000 nil 22/11
11) MT STOLT ZULU JMB CHEM nil 7,200 nil 22/11
JMB CPO nil 6,900 nil 22/11
12) MT SICHEM LILY ATLANTIC CHEM nil 5,000 nil 23/11
13) MT SEMUA PERKASA ATLANTIC CPO nil 6,000 nil 23/11
14) MT STOLT HELLULAN JMB P ACID nil 29,500 nil 27/11
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL