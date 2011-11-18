Nov 18 Port conditions of Kandla liquid as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 09
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessels 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MT SKY DREAM INTEROCEAN CPO 15/11 20/11 ----- nil 18,500 nil n.a.
2) MT STOLT JMB C OIL/ CHEM 17/11 19/11 ----- 1,600 nil nil n.a.
3) MT BLOSSOM ATLANTIC HSD 14/11 18/11 ----- 7,000 nil nil n.a.
4) MT BOW FUJI INTRA TRADE CHEM 17/11 ----- ----- nil 1,800 nil n.a.
5) MT HELLESPONT COMMINTEROCEAN CPO 17/11 20/11 ----- nil 15,540 nil n.a.
6) MT BOW SAGAMI INTRA TRADE P ACID 16/11 19/11 ----- nil 30,200 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV VALERIAN --- D RICE 20,000 nil nil 12/10 ---
2) MV INDUS FORTUNE --- ECOKE 40,000 nil nil 29/10 ---
3) MV SPLENDOUR --- LOGS nil 19,815 nil 09/11 ---
4) MV KING BRIGHT --- /MR BL 19,000 nil nil 13/11 ---
5) MV PEARL OF SEA --- LOGS nil 18,246 nil 15/11 ---
6) MV EMDEN 1 --- BAGS 9,000 nil nil 16/11 ---
7) MV MA CHO --- I PROD 12,000 nil nil 16/11 ---
8) MV JA ALADDIN --- I PROD 20,000 nil nil 17/11 ---
9) MV ALBARELLA --- PROD 7,700 nil nil 17/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) M.T. SC DALIAN ATLANTIC CPO nil 12,000 nil 18/11
2) MT CAPRIOLE SAMUDRA CHEM nil 2,900 nil 19/11
3) MT DL DIAMOND ATLANTIC SYRENE M nil 2,077 nil 19/11
4) MT BOW CARDINAL INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 22,500 nil 20/11
5) MT LPG/C MAHARS ATLANTIC BUANE/PROPA nil 14,000 nil 20/11
6) MT LPG/C MAERS ATLANTIC AMMONIA nil 15,000 nil 21/11
7) MT GINGA KITE GAC SHG CHEM nil 6,600 nil 21/11
8) MT SEMUA PERDANA JMB PALM OILS nil 12,000 nil 21/11
9) MT EMA QUERIDA ATLANTIC ACEONE nil 20,000 nil 22/11
10) MT CHEMBULK JA B S SHG PALM PROD nil 9,150 nil 22/11
11) MT BON VENT ATLANTIC CHEM nil 3,000 nil 22/11
12) MT STOLT ZULU JMB CHEM/6900 nil 7,200 nil 22/11
13) MT SICHEM LILY ATLANTIC CHEM nil 5,000 nil 23/11
14) MT SEMUA PERKASA ATLANTIC CPO nil 6,000 nil 23/11
15) MT STOLT HELLULANDJMB P ACID nil 29,500 nil 27/11
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL