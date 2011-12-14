Dec 14Port conditions of Kandla Liquid as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessels 23
Vessels berthing today 01
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MSTX KNIGHT INTEROCEAN CPO 12/12 12/12 14/12 nil 14,000 nil n.a.
2) MSANKO NEPTUNE INTEROCEAN CPO 13/12 14/12 13/12 nil 11,980 nil n.a.
3) MSTOLSPRAY JMB CHEM 12/12 14/12 15/12 nil 5,000 nil n.a.
4) MSANMAR MAJESTY JMB PHOS ACID 11/12 11/12 14/12 nil 10,000 nil n.a.
5) MV LOK PREM DBC WHEAT/BARLEY 30/11 10/12 14/12 20,850 nil nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MSANKO NEPTUNE JMB CPO nil 11,980 nil 13/12 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MSTOLNORLAND JMB CHEM nil 7,000 nil 14/12
JMB CASTOR OIL 1,500 nil nil 14/12
2) MTRIUMPH ATLANTIC HSD 28,000 nil nil 15/12
3) MATLANTIC SYMPHO INTEROCEAN CHEM nil 30,000 nil 15/12
4) MANJASMORO ATLANTIC CPO nil 18,000 nil 15/12
5) MLIQUID PLATINUM JAMES M CHEM nil 2,000 nil 16/12
6) MGOLDEN DENISE GAC SHG CHEM nil 3,500 nil 16/12
7) MVERITY SAMUDRA M CHEM 1,500 nil nil 17/12
8) MGINGA MERLIN GAC SHG CHEM nil 7,500 nil 17/12
9) MEMA QUERIDA ATLANTIC CHEM nil 4,000 nil 17/12
10) MDONGBU PROMY 2 ATLANTIC CHEM nil 3,984 nil 17/12
11) MORIENTAL CHEMI ATLANTIC CHEM nil 4,000 nil 17/12
12) MWATER BREEZE SAMUDRA M CHEM nil 2,000 nil 17/12
13) MBOW EAGLE INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 8,000 nil 19/12
14) MBOW RIYAD INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 11,500 nil 20/12
15) MGINGA HAWK GAC SHG CHEM nil 5,600 nil 21/12
16) MLODESTAR GRACE GAC SHG CHEM nil 2,500 nil 21/12
17) MBOW PLATA INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 6,500 nil 21/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL