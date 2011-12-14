Dec 14Port conditions of Kandla Liquid as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessels 23 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MSTX KNIGHT INTEROCEAN CPO 12/12 12/12 14/12 nil 14,000 nil n.a. 2) MSANKO NEPTUNE INTEROCEAN CPO 13/12 14/12 13/12 nil 11,980 nil n.a. 3) MSTOLSPRAY JMB CHEM 12/12 14/12 15/12 nil 5,000 nil n.a. 4) MSANMAR MAJESTY JMB PHOS ACID 11/12 11/12 14/12 nil 10,000 nil n.a. 5) MV LOK PREM DBC WHEAT/BARLEY 30/11 10/12 14/12 20,850 nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MSANKO NEPTUNE JMB CPO nil 11,980 nil 13/12 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MSTOLNORLAND JMB CHEM nil 7,000 nil 14/12 JMB CASTOR OIL 1,500 nil nil 14/12 2) MTRIUMPH ATLANTIC HSD 28,000 nil nil 15/12 3) MATLANTIC SYMPHO INTEROCEAN CHEM nil 30,000 nil 15/12 4) MANJASMORO ATLANTIC CPO nil 18,000 nil 15/12 5) MLIQUID PLATINUM JAMES M CHEM nil 2,000 nil 16/12 6) MGOLDEN DENISE GAC SHG CHEM nil 3,500 nil 16/12 7) MVERITY SAMUDRA M CHEM 1,500 nil nil 17/12 8) MGINGA MERLIN GAC SHG CHEM nil 7,500 nil 17/12 9) MEMA QUERIDA ATLANTIC CHEM nil 4,000 nil 17/12 10) MDONGBU PROMY 2 ATLANTIC CHEM nil 3,984 nil 17/12 11) MORIENTAL CHEMI ATLANTIC CHEM nil 4,000 nil 17/12 12) MWATER BREEZE SAMUDRA M CHEM nil 2,000 nil 17/12 13) MBOW EAGLE INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 8,000 nil 19/12 14) MBOW RIYAD INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 11,500 nil 20/12 15) MGINGA HAWK GAC SHG CHEM nil 5,600 nil 21/12 16) MLODESTAR GRACE GAC SHG CHEM nil 2,500 nil 21/12 17) MBOW PLATA INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 6,500 nil 21/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL