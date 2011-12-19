Dec 19Port conditions of Kandla Liquid as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessels 23
Vessels berthing today 02
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MANJASMORO ATLANTIC CPO 15/12 17/12 19/12 nil 18,000 nil n.a.
2) MGINGA MERLIN SAMUDRA CHEM 18/12 18/12 19/12 nil 7,500 nil n.a.
3) MDONGBU PROMY 2 ATLANTIC CHEM 18/12 18/12 19/12 nil 3,984 nil n.a.
4) MEMA QUERIDA ATLANTIC CHEM 18/12 19/12 ----- nil 4,000 nil n.a.
5) MWATER BREEZE SAMUDRA CHEM 18/12 18/12 19/12 nil 2,000 nil n.a.
6) MPERTIWI INTRA TRADE CHEM 17/12 17/12 19/12 nil 11,000 nil n.a.
7) MORIENTAL CHEMI ATLANTIC CHEM 18/12 19/12 ----- nil 4,000 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MEMA QUERIDA ATLANTIC CHEM nil 4,000 nil 18/12 TBT
2) MORIENTAL CHEMI ATLANTIC CHEM nil 4,000 nil 18/12 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MSTOLVALOR JMB CHEM nil 10,700 nil 20/12
2) MGAZ SERENITY INTEROCEAN AMMONIA nil 15,000 nil 20/12
3) MVEDIKA PREM ATLANTIC HSD nil 28,000 nil 20/12
4) MGINGA HAWK GAC SHG CHEM nil 5,600 nil 21/12
5) MLODESTAR GRACE GAC SHG CHEM nil 2,500 nil 22/12
6) MGINGA LEOPARD ATLANTIC CPO nil 1,750 nil 22/12
7) MMANON ATLANTIC CPO nil 15,000 nil 22/12
8) MLPG/C MAHARSHI JMB BUTANE nil 19,500 nil 23/12
9) MBOW RIYAD INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 11,500 nil 23/12
10) MDL CAMELLIA JMB BUTENE 1 nil 1,515 nil 24/12
11) MHORIZON GAC SHG CPO nil 30,500 nil 24/12
12) MBOW EAGLE INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 8,000 nil 26/12
13) MPRAMONI JMB P ACID nil 18,500 nil 26/12
14) MBOW PLATA INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 6,500 nil 30/12
