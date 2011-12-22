Dec 22Port conditions of Kandla Liquid as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessels 17 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT VEDIKA PREM ATLANTIC HSD 20/12 21/12 23/12 nil 28,000 nil n.a. 2) MT BOW RIYAD INTRA TRADE CHEM 20/12 21/12 22/12 nil 11,500 nil n.a. 3) MT GAZ SERENITY INTEROCEAN AMMONIA 20/12 22/12 ----- nil 15,000 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT GAZ SERENITY INTEROCEAN AMMONIA nil 15,000 nil 20/12 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT GINGA LEOPARD ATLANTIC CPO nil 17,500 nil 22/12 2) MT LPG/C MAHARS JMB BUTANE nil 19,500 nil 23/12 3) MT LODESTAR GRACE GAC SHG CHEM nil 2,500 nil 23/12 4) MT MANON ATLANTIC CPO nil 15,000 nil 23/12 5) MT GINGA HAWK GAC SHG CHEM nil 5,600 nil 23/12 6) MT JAG PANKHI ATLANTIC HSD/MS/SKO nil 23,000 nil 23/12 7) MT DL CAMELLIA JMB BUTENE 1 nil 1,515 nil 24/12 8) MT HORIZON GAC SHG CPO nil 30,500 nil 24/12 9) MT BOW EAGLE INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 8,000 nil 24/12 10) MT PRAMONI JMB P ACID nil 18,500 nil 26/12 11) MT SC ZHUHAI JMB PALM OILS nil 12,000 nil 26/12 12) MT BENGAL ORCHID GAC SHG CHEM nil 1,500 nil 29/12 13) MT BOW PLATA INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 6,500 nil 30/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL