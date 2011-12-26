Dec 26Port conditions of Kandla Liquid as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels nil
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessels 17
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MT LPG/C MAHARSHI JMB BUTANE 22/12 23/12 26/12 nil 19,500 nil n.a.
2) MT HORIZON GAC SHG CPO 24/12 24/12 27/12 nil 30,500 nil n.a.
3) MT DL CAMELLIA JMB BUTENE 24/12 25/12 26/12 nil 1,515 nil n.a.
4) MT BOW EAGLE INTRA TRADE CHEM 24/12 25/12 27/12 nil 8,000 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MT SC ZHUHAI JMB PALM OILS nil 12,000 nil 26/12
2) MT SANMAR SERENA ATLANTIC HSD nil 20,000 nil 27/12
3) MT PRAMONI JMB P ACID nil 18,500 nil 27/12
4) MT SUNLIGHT EXP ATLANTIC NAPTHA 33,000 nil nil 28/12
5) MT PITALOKA INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 3,000 nil 28/12
6) MT BENGAL ORCHID GAC SHG CHEM nil 1,500 nil 29/12
7) MT SUNRISE HAMAN INTEROCEAN CPO nil 11,000 nil 29/12
8) MT ORIENTAL MARG ALLIED SHG CHEM nil 3,682 nil 29/12
9) MT POLARIS STARD ATLANTIC CPO nil 10,000 nil 30/12
10) MT BOW PLATA INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 6,500 nil 30/12
11) MT BOW LIMA INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 7,500 nil 31/12
12) MT DAEWO DAIMOND SAMUDRA CHEM nil 1,000 nil 31/12
13) MT ROYAL DIAMOND SAMUDRA CHEM nil 1,000 nil 01/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL