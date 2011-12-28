Dec 28Port conditions of Kandla Liquid as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT GINGA LEOPARD ATLANTIC CPO 22/12 27/12 29/12 nil 17,500 nil n.a. 2) MT PITALOKA INTRA TRADE CHEM 28/12 28/12 ----- nil 3,000 nil n.a. 3) MT SC ZHUHAI JMB PALM OILS 26/12 28/12 29/12 nil 12,000 nil n.a. 4) MT PRAMONI JMB P ACID 27/12 27/12 28/12 nil 18,500 nil n.a. 5) MT SUNLIGHT EXPR ATLANTIC NAPTHA 28/12 28/12 ----- 33,000 nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT PITALOKA INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 3,000 nil 28/12 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT SUNLIGHT EXP ATLANTIC NAPTHA 33,000 nil nil 28/12 2) MT SANMAR SERENAD ATLANTIC HSD nil 20,000 nil 28/12 3) MT ORIENTAL MARG ALLIED SHG CHEM nil 3,682 nil 30/12 4) MT BENGAL ORCHID GAC SHG CHEM nil 1,500 nil 30/12 5) MT SUNRISE HAMAN INTEROCEAN CPO nil 11,000 nil 30/12 6) MT POLARIS STARDO ATLANTIC CPO nil 10,000 nil 30/12 7) MT DAEWO DAIMOND SAMUDRA CHEM nil 1,000 nil 30/12 8) MT ORIENTAL ACACI ALLIED SHG CHEM nil 3,660 nil 30/12 9) MT BOW LIMA INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 7,500 nil 31/12 10) MT ROYAL DIAMOND SAMUDRA CHEM nil 1,000 nil 01/01 11) MT ARABIAN ORHCID GAC SHG CHEM nil 5,700 nil 01/01 12) MT STOLT ENDURANC JMB PHOS ACID nil 31,400 nil 01/01 13) MT BOW PLATA INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 6,500 nil 02/01 14) MT STOLT MEGHAMI JMB CHEM nil 4,700 nil 03/01 15) MT BOW CHAIN INTRA TRADE P AICD nil 30,700 nil 04/01 INTRA TRADE CHEM 4,500 nil nil 04/01 16) MT STOLT STREAM JMB CHEM nil 6,700 nil 08/01 JMB CASTOR OIL 5,000 nil nil 08/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL