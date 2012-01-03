Jan 03Port conditions of Kandla Liquid as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 20 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT ERNEST N SAMSARA BUTANE 02/01 03/01 ----- nil 21,827 nil n.a. 2) MT ARABIAN ORHCID GAC SHG CHEM 02/01 03/01 ----- nil 5,700 nil n.a. 3) MT TRIUMPH ATLANTIC HSD/MS 02/01 02/01 04/01 28,000 nil nil n.a. 4) MT BOW PLATA INTRA TRADE CHEM 02/01 02/01 03/01 nil 6,500 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT ERNEST N SAMSARA BUTANE nil 21,827 nil 02/01 TBT 2) MT ARABIAN ORCHID GAC SHG CHEM nil 5,700 nil 02/01 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT BOW CHAIN INTRA TRADE P AICD/4500 nil 30,700 nil 04/01 2) MT ORIENTAL MARG ALLIED SHG CASTOR OIL 3,000 nil nil 05/01 3) MT EMEK S ATLANTIC CHEM nil 6,136 nil 05/01 4) MT ROYAL DIAMOND SAMUDRA CHEM nil 1,000 nil 05/01 5) MT STOLT MEGHAMI JMB CHEM nil 4,700 nil 05/01 6) MT ORIENTAL ACAC ALLIED SHG CASTOR OIL 1,000 nil nil 05/01 7) MT PURWATI INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 2,000 nil 05/01 8) MT STOLT ENDURAN JMB PHOS ACID nil 31,400 nil 05/01 9) MT SICHEM LILY ATLANTIC CHEM nil 8,000 nil 05/01 10) MT ADFINES SKY INTEROCEAN CPO nil 13,000 nil 05/01 11) MT BERTHEA ATLANTIC NAPTHA nil 4,500 nil 07/01 12) MT BUNGA KANTAN INTEROCEAN CPO nil 10,000 nil 07/01 13) MT STOLT STREAM JMB CHEM nil 6,700 nil 08/01 JMB CASTOR OIL 5,000 nil nil 08/01 14) MT ATLANTIK GLORY JAMES M CHEM nil 2,100 nil 10/01 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL