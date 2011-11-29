Nov 29Port conditions of Kandla Liquid as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT TRIUMPH ATLANTIC HSD/MS 26/11 28/11 30/11 26,000 nil nil n.a. 2) MT CHEMBULK SAVA JMB PALM OIL 26/11 26/11 29/11 nil 12,500 nil n.a. 3) MT HORIZON GAC SHG CPO 28/11 29/11 01/12 nil 30,500 nil n.a. 4) MT STOLT HELLULA JMB P ACID 28/11 28/11 30/11 nil 29,500 nil n.a. 5) MT BAI CHI ATLANTIC NAPTHA 26/11 27/11 30/11 33,000 nil nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT TRIUMPH ATLANTIC HSD/MS 26,000 nil nil 26/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT GOLDEN DOMIN SAMUDRA CHEM nil 2,600 nil 29/11 2) MT MAERSK GENESIS ATLANTIC AMMONIA nil 15,000 nil 30/11 3) MT BLOSSOM ATLANTIC HSD 6,000 nil nil 30/11 4) MT LODESTAR GRACE GAC SHG CHEM nil 3,750 nil 01/12 5) MT GOLDEN EXPRESS SAMUDRA CHEM nil 4,500 nil 02/12 6) MT SC NINGBO JMB PALM OILS nil 8,500 nil 02/12 7) MT BOW EAGLE INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 10,000 nil 03/12 8) MT DL DIAMOND ATLANTIC CHEM nil 7,400 nil 03/12 9) MT STX KNIGHT INTEROCEAN CPO nil 14,000 nil 03/12 10) MT PITALOKA INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 6,000 nil 03/12 11) MT ORIENTAL PROT ALLIED SHG CASOR OIL 3,500 nil nil 05/12 12) MT BENGAL ORCHID GAC SHG CHEM nil 5,700 nil 05/12 13) MT GINGA SAKER GAC SHG CHEM nil 7,950 nil 07/12 14) MT CHEMROUTE OAS JMB PALM OILS nil 8,500 nil 08/12

NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL