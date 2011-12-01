Dec 01Port conditions of Kandla Liquid as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT BLOSSOM ATLANTIC HSD 30/11 01/12 02/12 7,000 nil nil n.a. 2) MT HORIZON GAC SHG CPO 28/11 29/11 01/12 nil 30,500 nil n.a. 3) MT MAERSK GENESIS ATLANTIC AMMONIA 01/12 01/12 ----- nil 15,000 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT MAERSK GENESIS ATLANTIC AMMONIA nil 15,000 nil 01/12 2) MT SC NINGBO JMB PALM OILS nil 8,500 nil 02/12 3) MT LODESTAR GRACE GAC SHG CHEM nil 3,750 nil 02/12 4) MT GOLDEN EXPRESS SAMUDRA CHEM nil 4,500 nil 02/12 5) MT PITALOKA INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 6,000 nil 02/12 6) MT DL DIAMOND ATLANTIC CHEM nil 7,400 nil 03/12 7) MT ORIENTAL LOTUS ALLIED SHG CASTOR OIL 4,900 nil nil 05/12 8) MT ORIENTAL PROTE ALLIED SHG CASTOR OIL 3,500 nil nil 05/12 9) MT BENGAL ORCHID GAC SHG CHEM nil 5,700 nil 05/12 10) MT BOW EAGLE INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 10,000 nil 05/12 11) MT GINGA SAKER GAC SHG CHEM nil 7,950 nil 06/12 12) MT STOLT VINLAND JMB PHOS ACID nil 29,400 nil 08/12 13) MT CHEMROUTE OASI JMB CHEMICALS nil 8,500 nil 08/12 14) MT ARDMORE CENTU INTEROCEAN CPO nil 15,000 nil 08/12 15) MT STX KNIGHT INTEROCEAN CPO nil 14,000 nil 09/12 16) MT STOLT NORLAND JMB CHEM nil 7,000 nil 10/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL