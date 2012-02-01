Feb 01- Port conditions of Kandla liquid as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessles 14 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT TRIUMPH ATLANTIC HSD 01/02 02/02 ----- nil 20,000 nil n.a. 2) MT CAPRIOLE ATLANTIC CHEM 31/01 01/02 ----- nil 6,460 nil n.a. 3) MT LPG/C HAYDOCK JMB BUENE 1 31/01 01/02 ----- nil 1,500 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT AU LEO ATLANTIC CPO nil 10,000 nil 02/02 2) MT STOLT COURAGE JMB PHOS ACID nil 31,500 nil 02/02 3) MT SC LIAONING ATLANTIC CPO nil 15,000 nil 02/02 4) MT LPG GAS MASTER ATLANTIC AMMONIA nil 15,700 nil 04/02 5) MT CONSTANCY SAMUDRA CHEM nil 5,000 nil 03/02 6) MT ERNEST N ISS SHIPPING BUANE/PROPA nil 28,000 nil 03/02 7) MT BOW RIO INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 8,000 nil 04/02 8) MT K Y VENUS SAMUDRA CHEM nil 2,000 nil 04/02 9) MT PERTIWI INTRA TRADE MEHANOL nil 13,000 nil 05/02 10) MT GINGA HAWK GAC SHG CHEM nil 6,000 nil 06/02 11) MT GOLDEN LAKE INTROCEAN CPO nil 11,000 nil 08/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL