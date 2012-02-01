Feb 01- Port conditions of Kandla liquid as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 00
Expected Vessels 11
Total Vessles 14
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) MT TRIUMPH ATLANTIC HSD 01/02 02/02 ----- nil 20,000 nil n.a.
2) MT CAPRIOLE ATLANTIC CHEM 31/01 01/02 ----- nil 6,460 nil n.a.
3) MT LPG/C HAYDOCK JMB BUENE 1 31/01 01/02 ----- nil 1,500 nil n.a.
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MT AU LEO ATLANTIC CPO nil 10,000 nil 02/02
2) MT STOLT COURAGE JMB PHOS ACID nil 31,500 nil 02/02
3) MT SC LIAONING ATLANTIC CPO nil 15,000 nil 02/02
4) MT LPG GAS MASTER ATLANTIC AMMONIA nil 15,700 nil 04/02
5) MT CONSTANCY SAMUDRA CHEM nil 5,000 nil 03/02
6) MT ERNEST N ISS SHIPPING BUANE/PROPA nil 28,000 nil 03/02
7) MT BOW RIO INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 8,000 nil 04/02
8) MT K Y VENUS SAMUDRA CHEM nil 2,000 nil 04/02
9) MT PERTIWI INTRA TRADE MEHANOL nil 13,000 nil 05/02
10) MT GINGA HAWK GAC SHG CHEM nil 6,000 nil 06/02
11) MT GOLDEN LAKE INTROCEAN CPO nil 11,000 nil 08/02
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL