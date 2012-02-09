Feb 09- Port conditions of Kandla liquid as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT LPG/C. MAHARIS ATLANTIC BUT/PROP 08/02 ----- ----- nil 20,000 nil n.a. 2) MT GINGA HAWK GAC SHG CHEM 09/02 ----- ----- nil 6,000 nil n.a. 3) MT HELLESPONT CHI INTROCEAN CDCO & CHEM 07/02 10/02 ----- nil 6,014 nil n.a. 4) MT PURBASARI INTRA-TRADE CHEM 08/02 10/02 ----- nil 12,500 nil n.a. 5) MT BUM YOUNG INTROCEAN CPO 08/02 09/02 ----- nil 19,000 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels --------------- ********************************************************************************* 1) MT NOGOGINI INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 5,000 nil 09/02 2) MT GOLDEN LAKE INTROCEAN CPO nil 11,000 nil 09/02 3) MT GINGA KITE GAC SHG CHEM nil 6,600 nil 09/02 4) MT DL VIOLET ATLANTIC CHEM 3,000 nil nil 09/02 5) MT SAMPURNA SW ATLANTIC HSD nil 10,000 nil 09/02 6) MT BENGAL ORCHID GAC SHG CHEM nil 6,600 nil 10/02 7) MT GLOBAL MARS JMB PALM OIL nil 12,000 nil 10/02 8) MT FENGHAI 11 SEAPORT CANOLA OIL nil 3,000 nil 10/02 9) MT KIRKEHOLMEN INTROCEAN CHEM nil 2,520 nil 11/02 10) MT SKY DREAM JMB CHEM nil 7,000 nil 11/02 11) MT ERIN SCHULTE JMB PALM OIL nil 15,000 nil 12/02 12) MT PERTIWI INTRA TRADE MEHANOL nil 13,000 nil 13/02 13) MT STOLT SNELAND JMB PHS-AC&CHEM nil 31,900 nil 13/02 14) MT SAPPHIRE ATLANTIC CHEM nil 4,812 nil 13/02 15) MT SONGA WIND INTROCEAN CHEM nil 12,726 nil 13/02 16) MT POLARIS ATLANTIC CHEM 4,500 nil nil 13/02 17) MT VERITY SAMUDRA CHEM nil 7,000 nil 14/02 18) MT ARABIAN ORCHID GAC SHG CHEM nil 5,700 nil 14/02 19) MT PITALOKA INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 4,000 nil 15/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL