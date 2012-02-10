Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 10- Port conditions of Kandla liquid as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 00 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessles 22 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT LPG/C. MAHARIS ATLANTIC BUANE/PROP 08/02 11/02 ----- nil 20,000 nil n.a. 2) MT GINGA HAWK GAC SHG CHEM 09/02 10/02 ----- nil 6,000 nil n.a. 3) MT GOLDEN LAKE INTROCEAN CPO 09/02 ----- ----- nil 11,000 nil n.a. 4) MT HELLESPONT CHI INTROCEAN CDCO & CHEM 07/02 10/02 ----- nil 6,014 nil n.a. 5) MT NOGOGINI INTRA TRADE CHEM 09/02 ----- ----- nil 5,000 nil n.a. 6) MT PURBASARI INTRA-TRADE CHEM 08/02 11/02 ----- nil 12,500 nil n.a. 7) MT BUM YOUNG INTROCEAN CPO 08/02 11/02 ----- nil 19,000 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT GLOBAL MARS JMB PALM OIL nil 12,000 nil 10/02 2) MT KIRKEHOLMEN INTROCEAN CHEM nil 2,520 nil 10/02 3) MT SKY DREAM JMB CHEM nil 7,000 nil 11/02 4) MT SAMPURNA SWAR ATLANTIC HSD nil 10,000 nil 11/02 5) MT ERIN SCHULTE JMB PALM OIL nil 15,000 nil 12/02 6) MT STOLT SNELAND JMB PHO-A & CHEM nil 31,900 nil 12/02 7) MT SAPPHIRE ATLANTIC CHEM nil 4,812 nil 13/02 8) MT SONGA WIND INTROCEAN CHEM nil 12,726 nil 13/02 9) MT POLARIS ATLANTIC CHEM 4,500 nil nil 13/02 10) MT ORIENTAL ROSE ALLIED SHG CHEM nil 3,003 nil 13/02 11) MT ORIENTAL FRE ALLIED SHG CHEM nil 1,733 nil 13/02 12) MT PERTIWI INTRA TRADE MEHANOL nil 13,000 nil 14/02 13) MT VERITY SAMUDRA CHEM nil 7,000 nil 14/02 14) MT ARABIAN ORCHID GAC SHG CHEM nil 5,700 nil 14/02 15) MT PITALOKA INTRA TRADE CHEM nil 4,000 nil 15/02 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0