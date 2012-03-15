Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Mar 15-Port conditions of Kandla Liquid as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT SICHEM PACE EMS CHEM 15/03 15/03 15/03 nil 2,750 nil n.a. 2) MT TRIUMPH ATLANTIC HSD 13/03 14/03 17/03 25,000 nil nil n.a. 3) MT UMGENI B S SHG PALMOIL 11/03 13/03 16/03 nil 15,000 nil n.a. 4) MT AZALEA GALAXY GAC SHG CHEM 13/03 14/03 16/03 nil 9,160 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT MALHARI ATLANTIC CHEM 4,500 nil nil 15/03 2) MT OZKAN A INTROCEAN CANOLA OIL nil 7,000 nil 15/03 3) MT KY VENUS SAMUDRA CHEM 3,000 nil nil 16/03 4) MT HARBOUR CLEAR ATLANTIC CASTOR OIL 2,000 nil nil 17/03 5) MT PORT LOUIS ATLANTIC FUEL OIL nil 30,000 nil 17/03 6) MT NEELAMBARI ATLANTIC CHEM nil 4,000 nil 17/03 7) MT STX EASTERN INTROCEAN CPO nil 12,000 nil 18/03 8) MT ROYAL DIAMOND 7SAMUDRA CHEM nil 5,500 nil 19/03 SAMUDRA CHEM 800 nil nil 19/03 9) MT LODESTAR GRACE GAC-SHG CHEM nil 4,500 nil 20/03 10) MT PURBASARI INTRA-TRADE CHEM nil 6,000 nil 20/03 11) MT ORIENTAL KERRIAALLIED SHG CASTOR OIL 5,490 nil nil 20/03 12) MT STOLT ZULU JMB CHEM nil 5,000 nil 21/03 JMB CASTOR OIL 3,000 nil nil 21/03 13) MT MAERSK CLAIRE INTROCEAN CDSBO nil 18,350 nil 22/03 14) MT STOLT JMB CHEM nil 9,300 nil 23/03 JMB CHEM 1,000 nil nil 23/03 15) MT PURWATI INTRA-TRADE CHEM nil 6,500 nil 24/03 16) MT BOW FUJI INTRA-TRADE CHEM nil 9,000 nil 28/03 17) MT STREAM MIA INTRA-TRADE CHEM nil 9,000 nil 31/03 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0