May 14- Port conditions of Kandla Liquid as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessels 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT TRIUMPH ATLANTIC HSD 10/05 13/05 15/05 25,000 nil nil n.a. 2) MT GT STAR ATLANTIC CASTOR OIL/C 09/05 13/05 14/05 5,000 nil nil n.a. 3) MT ORIENTAL ALLIED SHG CHEM 10/05 14/05 14/05 3,500 nil nil n.a. 4) MT PRISCO ELENA GAC SHG CPO 08/05 11/05 14/05 nil 36,280 nil n.a. 5) MT LPG/C GAS JMB BUTENE 10/05 14/05 14/05 nil 2,010 nil n.a. 6) MT MALHARI ATLANTIC CHEM 09/05 13/05 15/05 nil 5,899 nil n.a. 7) MT STOLT VINLAND JMB PHOS ACID 12/05 12/05 14/05 nil 29,500 nil n.a. 8) MT PRISCO ELENA SYNERGY CPO 08/05 06/05 16/05 nil 36,280 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil nil --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT KEI INTROCEAN CPO nil 15,000 nil 14/05 2) MT BUNGA LAUREL JMB PALMOIL nil 18,000 nil 15/05 3) MT BOW PLATA INTRA-TRADE CHEM nil 7,500 nil 15/05 4) MT LICHTENSTEIN GAC SHG PALMOIL nil 36,500 nil 15/05 5) MT JL ROTTERDAM SAMUDRA CHEM nil 6,000 nil 16/05 6) MT LPG/C MAHA ATLANTIC BUTANE/PROPA nil 11,100 nil 16/05 7) MT SC BEHAI ATLANTIC CHEM nil 6,000 nil 17/05 8) MT SYCAMORE JMB CASTOR OIL/C 9,300 nil nil 17/05 9) MT CHEM RIGEL JMB CHEM nil 2,500 nil 17/05 10) MT GINGA MERLIN GAC SHG CHEM nil 7,500 nil 17/05 11) MT PRAMESTI INTRA-TRADE METHANOL nil 2,500 nil 18/05 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL