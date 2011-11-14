Nov 14 Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Top Fare SICAL Rock Phos 07/11 12/11 ----- nil TOCOM nil 43,600 2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 11/11 12/11 ----- nil TOCOM nil 15,000 3) Smyrhi Atlantic Crude oil 10/11 13/11 ----- nil TOCOM nil 100,000 4) Rabindranath T Ancheril POL 10/11 13/11 14/11 nil TOCOM nil 28,000 5) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 12/11 13/11 14/11 nil nil TOCOM 500/600 6) Jjag Prachi Atlantic FO 12/11 13/11 ----- nil TOCOM nil 9,000 7) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR 13/11 13/11 14/11 nil nil TOCOM 765/750 8) Lahore Express Adsteam CNTR 12/11 14/11 14/11 nil nil TOCOM 350/330

Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Maharshe Karve Jairam Crude oil nil 60,000 nil 13/11 --- 2) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 13/11 TBT 3) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 250/350 14/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 14/11 2) Lok Prem Jairam Urea nil 23,000 nil 15/11 3) All Cargo Arathi Pearl Machinery nil 136 nil 15/11 4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 16/11 5) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 16/11 6) Desh Virat Jairam Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 16/11 7) Thuringia Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 150/400 17/11 8) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 17/11 9) Jindal Kamala Pearl Steel Plate nil 3,000 nil 17/11 10) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 17/11 11) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 21/11 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM (Bangalore Commodity Desk)