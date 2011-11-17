Nov 17 Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 14
Total Vessels 21
Vessels berthing today 01
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Top Fare SICAL Rock Phos 07/11 12/11 20/11 nil 20,813 nil 22,837
2) Jjag Prachi Atlantic FO 12/11 13/11 17/11 4,914 nil nil 4,086
3) Maharshe Karve Jairam Crude oil 13/11 16/11 ----- nil 10,611 nil 77,203
4) All Cargo Arathi Pearl Machinery 17/11 17/11 17/11 nil TOCOM nil 136
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Lok Prem Jairam Urea nil 23,000 nil 16/11 TBT
2) Desh Virat Jairam Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 16/11 ---
3) Eagle Matsuyama Atlantic Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 17/11 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Thuringia Express Adsteam CNTR nil nil 150/400 18/11
2) Swarna Sindhu Jairam Crude oil nil 55,000 nil 18/11
3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 18/11
4) Vedika Prem Ancheril MS nil 7,000 nil 19/11
5) Jindal Kamala Pearl Steel Plate nil 3,000 nil 19/11
6) Triumph Ancheril MS/HSD nil 13,000 nil 19/11
7) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 20/11
8) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 21/11
9) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 21/11
10) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 21/11
11) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 23/11
12) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 15,900 nil 24/11
13) Seaways Venture Relay CNTR nil nil 300/300 25/11
14) Rickmers Yokohama ULA Machinery nil 135 nil 02/12
NOTE:
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM
