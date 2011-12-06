Dec 06Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessels 17
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) DHL Forester Pearl Sulphur 01/12 01/12 ----- nil 8,267 nil 19,092
2) Bon Vent Pearl Sul Acid 04/12 04/12 ----- nil 450 nil 8,550
3) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil 04/12 04/12 ----- nil TOCOM nil 58,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Pitaloka J M Baxi Methanol nil 4,000 nil 04/12 ---
2) Nogogini J M Baxi Benzene nil 4,000 nil 06/12 ---
3) Vedika Prem Ancheril HSD nil 25,000 nil 06/12 ---
4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 06/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 07/12
2) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 08/12
3) CMA CGM Turguoise CMA CGM CNTR nil nil n.a. 09/12
4) Front Sircassia GAC Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 10/12
5) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 10/12
6) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 11/12
7) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 12/12
8) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 13/12
9) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 13/12
10) Ikan Jahan GAC Zinc Con nil 10,000 nil 29/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL