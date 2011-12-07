Dec 07Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DHL Forester Pearl Sulphur 01/12 01/12 ----- nil 12,434 nil 14,925 2) Swarna Ganga Jairam Crude oil 04/12 06/12 07/12 nil 30,900 nil 20,398 3) Vedika Prem Ancheril HSD 06/12 06/12 07/12 nil 15,275 nil 9,725 4) Pitaloka J M Baxi Methanol 04/12 07/12 07/12 nil TOCOM nil 4,100 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Nogogini J M Baxi Benzene nil 4,000 nil 06/12 --- 2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 06/12 TBT 3) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 08/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rabindranath Tag Atlantic HSD 10,000 nil nil 09/12 Atlantic MS 4,500 nil nil 09/12 2) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 09/12 3) CMA CGM Turguoise CMA CGM CNTR nil nil nil 09/12 4) Front Sircassia GAC Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 10/12 5) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 11/12 6) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 11/12 7) Maharshi ParasuramAncheril Crude oil nil 81,704 nil 11/12 8) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 12/12 9) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 13/12 10) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 14/12 11) Santos Express Adstream CNTR nil nil 100/450 16/12 12) Irenes Rellance Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 18/12 13) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 20/12 14) Ikan Jahan GAC Zinc Con nil 10,000 nil 29/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL