Dec 09Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 01 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 24 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DHL Forester Pearl Sulphur 01/12 01/12 n.a. nil 17,176 nil 10,183 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) CMA CGM Turguoise CMA CGM Cntr nil nil nil 09/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rabindran Tagore Atlantic HSD 10,000 nil nil 10/12 MS 4,500 nil nil ----- 2) Front Sircassia GAC Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 10/12 3) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways Cntr nil nil 150/150 11/12 4) Silver Wind J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 11/12 5) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 11,000 nil nil 11/12 6) Maharshi ParasuramAncheril Crude oil nil 81,704 nil 11/12 7) Daraya Jaan Kinship Cement nil Uld nil 11/12 8) M Ronneby Maersk Cntr nil nil 765/750 12/12 9) OEL Dubai Relay Cntr nil nil 500/600 13/12 10) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Cntr nil nil 800/700 13/12 11) Kota Nebula John Keels Cntr nil nil 540/300 13/12 12) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 14/12 13) OEL Shreyas Relay Cntr nil nil 500/600 14/12 14) Isken Ruden Inter Ocean MOP nil 30,500 nil 14/12 15) Santos Express Adstream Cntr nil nil 100/450 16/12 16) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways Cntr nil nil 300/300 16/12 17) Irenes Rellance Relay Cntr nil nil nil 18/12 18) M Ronneby Maersk Cntr nil nil 765/750 19/12 19) OEL Shreyas Relay Cntr nil nil 500/600 19/12 20) OEL Dubai Relay Cntr nil nil 500/600 20/12 21) OEL Trust Relay Cntr nil nil nil 20/12 22) Ikan Jahan GAC Zinc Con nil 10,000 nil 29/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL