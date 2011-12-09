Dec 09Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 01
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 22
Total Vessles 24
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) DHL Forester Pearl Sulphur 01/12 01/12 n.a. nil 17,176 nil 10,183
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) CMA CGM Turguoise CMA CGM Cntr nil nil nil 09/12 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Rabindran Tagore Atlantic HSD 10,000 nil nil 10/12
MS 4,500 nil nil -----
2) Front Sircassia GAC Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 10/12
3) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways Cntr nil nil 150/150 11/12
4) Silver Wind J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 11/12
5) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 11,000 nil nil 11/12
6) Maharshi ParasuramAncheril Crude oil nil 81,704 nil 11/12
7) Daraya Jaan Kinship Cement nil Uld nil 11/12
8) M Ronneby Maersk Cntr nil nil 765/750 12/12
9) OEL Dubai Relay Cntr nil nil 500/600 13/12
10) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam Cntr nil nil 800/700 13/12
11) Kota Nebula John Keels Cntr nil nil 540/300 13/12
12) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 14/12
13) OEL Shreyas Relay Cntr nil nil 500/600 14/12
14) Isken Ruden Inter Ocean MOP nil 30,500 nil 14/12
15) Santos Express Adstream Cntr nil nil 100/450 16/12
16) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways Cntr nil nil 300/300 16/12
17) Irenes Rellance Relay Cntr nil nil nil 18/12
18) M Ronneby Maersk Cntr nil nil 765/750 19/12
19) OEL Shreyas Relay Cntr nil nil 500/600 19/12
20) OEL Dubai Relay Cntr nil nil 500/600 20/12
21) OEL Trust Relay Cntr nil nil nil 20/12
22) Ikan Jahan GAC Zinc Con nil 10,000 nil 29/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL