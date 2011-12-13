Dec 13Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR 12/12 12/12 13/12 nil nil 974/787 COMP 2) Maharshi Parasur Ancheril Crude oil 11/12 12/12 14/12 nil 19,743 nil 61,971 3) Kota Nebula John Keels CNTR 13/12 13/12 ----- nil nil TOCOM563/400 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Daraya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 13/12 --- 2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 13/12 --- 3) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 13/12 TBT 4) Phoenix Inter Ocean Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 13/12 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 14/12 2) Isken Ruden Inter Ocean MOP nil 30,500 nil 14/12 3) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 15/12 4) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 300/300 15/12 5) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD/MS 35,000 nil nil 15/12 6) Santos Express Adstream CNTR nil nil 100/450 17/12 7) Yangtze Star Inter Ocean Crude nil 250,000 nil 17/12 8) Irenes Rellance Relay CNTR nil nil nil 18/12 9) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 19/12 10) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 20/12 11) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 21/12 12) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 23/12 13) Southern Ibis Maersk Ph Acid nil 7,000 nil 26/12 14) Ikan Jahan GAC Zinc Con nil 10,000 nil 29/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL