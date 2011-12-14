Dec 14Port conditions of Porbandar as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessels 23
Vessels berthing today 01
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR 12/12 12/12 ----- nil nil 974/787 COMP
2) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR 13/12 13/12 14/12 nil nil 187/56 154/704
3) Phoenix Dream Inter Ocean Naphtha 13/12 13/12 ----- 1,090 nil nil 33,910
4) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 13/12 14/12 ----- nil nil TOCOM 500/600
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Daraya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 13/12 ---
2) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 14/12 ---
3) Iskenruden Inter Ocean MOP nil 30,500 nil 14/12 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Jindal Meenakshi Seawaya CNTR nil nil 300/300 15/12
2) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD/MS 35,000 nil nil 16/12
3) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 17/12
4) Pratibha Bheema AISSA Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 17/12
5) Sabarimala Jairam Ph Acid nil 4,000 nil 17/12
6) Santos Express Adstream CNTR nil nil 100/450 18/12
7) Yangtze Star Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 18/12
8) Irenes Rellance Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 18/12
9) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 19/12
10) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 19/12
11) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 20/12
12) Jindal Kamakshi Seawaya CNTR nil nil 150/150 20/12
13) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 21/12
14) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 23/12
15) Southern Ibis Maersk Ph Acid nil 7,000 nil 26/12
16) Ikan Jahan GAC Zinc Con nil 10,000 nil 29/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL