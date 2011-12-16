Dec 16Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Phoenix Dream Inter Ocean Naphtha 13/12 13/12 16/12 20,834 nil nil 14,166 2) Daraya Jaan Kinship Cement 13/12 14/12 ----- nil 800 nil 15,340 3) Iskenruden Inter Ocean MOP 14/12 14/12 ----- nil 1,348 nil 30,152 4) Jindal Meenakshi Seawaya CNTR 15/12 15/12 16/12 nil nil TOCOM 300/300 5) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD/MS 16/12 16/12 ----- nil TOCOM nil 35,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Pratibha Bheema AISSA Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 17/12 2) Sabarimala Jairam Ph Acid nil 4,000 nil 17/12 3) Irenes Rellance Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 17/12 4) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic Reformate 8,000 nil nil 17/12 5) Santos Express Adstream CNTR nil nil 100/450 19/12 6) Yangtze Star Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 18/12 7) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol nil 3,000 nil 18/12 8) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 19/12 9) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 19/12 10) Tampa Bay Seacon CNTR nil nil 500/600 19/12 11) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 20/12 12) Jindal Kamakshi Seawaya CNTR nil nil 150/150 20/12 13) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 21/12 14) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 23/12 15) Southern Ibis Maersk Ph Acid nil 7,000 nil 26/12 16) Ikan Jahan GAC Zinc Con nil 10,000 nil 29/12 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL