Dec 19Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessels 20
Vessels berthing today 02
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Pratibha Bheema AISSA Crude oil 17/12 18/12 ----- nil TOCOM nil 140,000
2) Sabarimala Jairam Ph Acid 17/12 18/12 19/12 nil TOCOM nil 4,000
3) Arabian Orchid GAC Methanol 18/12 18/12 19/12 nil TOCOM nil 3,000
4) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR 19/12 19/12 ----- nil nil TOCOM 765/750
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Yangtze Star Inter Ocean Crude oil nil 250,000 nil 18/12 ---
2) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 19/12 TBT
3) Tampa Bay Seacon CNTR nil nil 500/600 19/12 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Santos Express Adstream CNTR nil nil 100/450 20/12
2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 20/12
3) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 20/12
4) Jindal Kamakshi Seawaya CNTR nil nil 150/150 22/12
5) Swarna Brahmaput Jairam Crude oil nil 60,000 nil 22/12
6) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 23/12
7) Kasugta Aissa Ph Acid nil 8,000 nil 23/12
8) Daweoo Diamond Pearl Acetone nil 995 nil 24/12
9) Cape Manuel Taipan CNTR nil nil n.a. 25/12
10) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 26/12
11) Southern Ibis Maersk Ph Acid nil 7,000 nil 29/12
12) Ikan Jahan GAC Zinc Con nil 10,000 nil 29/12
13) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 30/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL