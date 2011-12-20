Dec 20Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 03 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessels 24 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Yangtze Star Inter Ocean Crude oil 18/12 20/12 ----- nil TOCOM nil 250,000 2) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR 19/12 19/12 20/12 nil nil 131/15 192/558 3) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 19/12 19/12 ----- 4,673 TOCOM nil 2,857 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 20/12 TBT 2) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 20/12 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Santos Express Adstream CNTR nil nil 100/450 21/12 2) Jindal Kamakshi Seawaya CNTR nil nil 150/150 22/12 3) Swarna BrahmaputraJairam Crude oil nil 60,000 nil 22/12 4) Sidra Ras Laffan Atlantic FO nil 7,000 nil 22/12 5) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 23/12 6) Kasugta Aissa Ph Acid nil 8,000 nil 23/12 7) Triumph Ancheril MS nil 6,800 nil 23/12 8) Daweoo Diamond Pearl Acetone nil 995 nil 24/12 9) Rabindranath T Ancheril HSD n.a. nil nil 24/12 10) Pratibha Warna Ancheril HSD nil 14,000 nil 24/12 11) Cape Manuel Taipan CNTR nil nil n.a. 25/12 12) Jindal Meenakshi Seawaya CNTR nil nil 150/150 25/12 13) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 26/12 14) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/12 15) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 27/12 16) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 27/12 17) Southern Ibis Maersk Ph Acid nil 7,000 nil 29/12 18) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 30/12 19) Ikan Jahan GAC Zinc Con nil 10,000 nil 07/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL