Dec 21Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 21
Total Vessels 25
Vessels berthing today 01
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Yangtze Star Inter Ocean Crude oil 18/12 20/12 ----- nil 87,645 nil 137,089
2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 20/12 20/12 21/12 nil nil TOCOM500/600
3) OEL Trust Relay CNTR 20/12 20/12 21/12 nil nil 221/197 7/129
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Santos Express Adstream CNTR nil nil 100/450 21/12 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Jindal Kamakshi Seawaya CNTR nil nil 150/150 22/12
2) Swarna Brahmaput Jairam Crude oil nil 60,000 nil 22/12
3) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 23/12
4) Kasugta Aissa Ph Acid nil 8,000 nil 23/12
5) Triumph Ancheril MS nil 6,800 nil 24/12
6) Daweoo Diamond Pearl Acetone nil 995 nil 24/12
7) Rabindranath Ancheril HSD n.a. nil nil 24/12
8) Pratibha Warna Ancheril HSD nil 14,000 nil 24/12
9) Sidra Ras Laffan Atlantic FO nil 7,000 nil 24/12
10) Cape Manuel Taipan CNTR nil nil n.a. 25/12
11) Jindal Meenakshi Seawaya CNTR nil nil 150/150 25/12
12) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 26/12
13) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/12
14) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 26/12
15) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 80,000 nil 26/12
16) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 27/12
17) Southern Ibis Maersk Ph Acid nil 7,000 nil 29/12
18) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 29/12
19) Mol Dedecation Mistui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 01/01
20) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,850 nil 04/01
21) Saturn Glory Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 07/01
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL