Dec 22Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 02 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 26 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR 20/12 20/12 22/12 nil nil 451/101 298/597 2) Swarna Brahmaput Jairam Crude oil 22/12 22/12 ----- nil TOCOM nil 60,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jindal Kamakshi Seawaya CNTR nil nil 150/150 22/12 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Indira Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 600/800 23/12 2) Kasugta Aissa Ph Acid nil 8,000 nil 23/12 3) Triumph Ancheril MS nil 6,800 nil 24/12 4) Daweoo Diamond Pearl Acetone nil 995 nil 24/12 5) Rabindranath T Ancheril HSD n.a. nil nil 24/12 6) Pratibha Warna Ancheril HSD nil 14,000 nil 24/12 7) Sidra Ras Laffan Atlantic FO nil 7,000 nil 24/12 8) Cape Manuel Taipan CNTR nil nil n.a. 25/12 9) Pratibha Indriy Atlantic HSD nil 15,000 nil 25/12 Atlantic MS nil 4,000 nil 25/12 10) Jindal Meenakshi Seawaya CNTR nil nil 150/150 26/12 11) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 26/12 12) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil nil 26/12 13) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 80,000 nil 26/12 14) Tampa Bay Sea Con CNTR nil nil 350/500 26/12 15) Jindal Manjula West Ship SteelPipe nil 3,000 nil 26/12 16) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 27/12 17) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 27/12 18) Southern Ibis Maersk Ph Acid nil 7,000 nil 29/12 19) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 29/12 20) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 01/01 21) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,850 nil 04/01 22) Saturn Glory Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 07/01 23) MOL Destinction Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 08/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL