Dec 26Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 15
Total Vessels 25
Vessels berthing today 03
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Rabindranath Ancheril HSD 24/12 25/01 ----- TOCOM nil nil 8,000
2) Sidra Ras Laffan Atlantic FO 25/12 25/12 ----- nil TOCOM nil 7,000
3) Cape Manuel Taipan CNTR 25/12 25/12 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a.
4) Pratibha Indriya Atlantic HSD 25/12 25/12 ----- nil TOCOM nil 15,000
Atlantic MS 25/12 25/12 ----- nil TOCOM nil 4,000
5) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR 26/12 26/12 ----- nil nil TOCOM 765/750
6) OEL Trust Relay CNTR 26/12 26/12 ----- nil nil n.a. n.a.
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Jindal Meenakshi Seawaya CNTR nil nil 150/150 26/12 TBT
2) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 80,000 nil 26/12 ---
3) Tampa Bay Sea Con CNTR nil nil 350/500 26/12 TBT
4) Jindal Manjula West Ship SteelPipe nil 3,000 nil 26/12 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Pratibha Warna Ancheril HSD nil 14,000 nil 27/12
2) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 27/12
3) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 28/12
4) Southern Ibis Maersk Ph Acid nil 7,000 nil 29/12
5) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 29/12
6) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 29/12
7) DL Sunflower J M Baxi HSD 32,000 nil nil 29/12
J M Baxi MS 10,000 nil nil 29/12
8) D D Vigilant Aspinwall Sault nil 25,500 nil 29/12
9) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 01/01
10) Oriental Diamond Inter Ocean Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 01/01
11) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 02/01
12) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,850 nil 04/01
13) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 06/01
14) Saturn Glory Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 07/01
15) MOL Destinction Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 08/01
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL