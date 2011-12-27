Dec 27Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 16
Total Vessles 23
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Sidra Ras Laffan Atlantic FO 25/12 25/12 n.a. nil TOCOM nil 7,000
2) Pratibha IndriyaniAtlantic HSD 25/12 25/12 27/12 TOCOM nil nil 15,000
MS ----- 25/12 27/12 nil TOCOM nil 4,000
3) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil 26/12 26/12 n.a. nil TOCOM nil 80,000
4) Port Union J M Baxi HSD 26/12 26/12 27/12 nil TOCOM nil 20,000
5) Tampa Bay Sea Con Cntr 26/12 27/12 27/12 TOCOM nil nil350/500
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Jindal Manju West Ship Steel nil 3,000 nil 26/12 ---
2) OEL Dubai Relay Cntr nil nil 500/600 27/12 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,000 nil nil 28/12
2) Southern Ibis Maersk Ph Acid nil 7,000 nil 29/12
3) OEL Shreyas Relay Cntr nil nil 500/600 29/12
4) DL Sunflower J M Baxi HSD 32,000 nil nil 29/12
MS 10,000 nil nil 29/12
5) D D Vigilant Aspinwall Sault nil 25,500 nil 29/12
6) Pratibha Warna Anheril HSD nil 14,000 nil 29/12
7) Lal Bahadur Jairam Cntr nil nil 500/600 29/12
8) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM Cntr nil nil 200/200 30/12
9) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk Cntr nil nil 300/300 01/01
10) Oriental Diamond Inter Ocean Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 01/01
11) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways Cntr nil nil 150/150 01/01
12) M Ronneby Maersk Cntr nil nil 765/750 02/01
13) OEL Dubai Relay Cntr nil nil 600/600 03/01
14) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,850 nil 04/01
15) Saturn Glory Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 07/01
16) MOL Destinction Mitsui Osk Cntr nil nil 300/300 08/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL