Dec 27Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 23 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sidra Ras Laffan Atlantic FO 25/12 25/12 n.a. nil TOCOM nil 7,000 2) Pratibha IndriyaniAtlantic HSD 25/12 25/12 27/12 TOCOM nil nil 15,000 MS ----- 25/12 27/12 nil TOCOM nil 4,000 3) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil 26/12 26/12 n.a. nil TOCOM nil 80,000 4) Port Union J M Baxi HSD 26/12 26/12 27/12 nil TOCOM nil 20,000 5) Tampa Bay Sea Con Cntr 26/12 27/12 27/12 TOCOM nil nil350/500 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jindal Manju West Ship Steel nil 3,000 nil 26/12 --- 2) OEL Dubai Relay Cntr nil nil 500/600 27/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,000 nil nil 28/12 2) Southern Ibis Maersk Ph Acid nil 7,000 nil 29/12 3) OEL Shreyas Relay Cntr nil nil 500/600 29/12 4) DL Sunflower J M Baxi HSD 32,000 nil nil 29/12 MS 10,000 nil nil 29/12 5) D D Vigilant Aspinwall Sault nil 25,500 nil 29/12 6) Pratibha Warna Anheril HSD nil 14,000 nil 29/12 7) Lal Bahadur Jairam Cntr nil nil 500/600 29/12 8) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM Cntr nil nil 200/200 30/12 9) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk Cntr nil nil 300/300 01/01 10) Oriental Diamond Inter Ocean Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 01/01 11) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways Cntr nil nil 150/150 01/01 12) M Ronneby Maersk Cntr nil nil 765/750 02/01 13) OEL Dubai Relay Cntr nil nil 600/600 03/01 14) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,850 nil 04/01 15) Saturn Glory Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 07/01 16) MOL Destinction Mitsui Osk Cntr nil nil 300/300 08/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL