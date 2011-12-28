Dec 28Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessels 27 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sidra Ras Laffan Atlantic FO 25/12 25/12 ----- nil 4,000 nil 3,150 2) Pratibha Indriya Atlantic HSD 25/12 25/12 28/12 nil 11,484 nil 3,516 Atlantic MS 25/12 25/12 28/12 nil TOCOM nil 4,000 3) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil 26/12 26/12 28/12 nil 44,009 nil 35,260 4) Port Union J M Baxi HSD 26/12 26/12 28/12 nil 2,440 nil 17,560 5) Jindal Manjula West Ship SteelPipe 26/12 28/12 ----- nil TOCOM nil 3,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 27/12 TBT 2) Jag Laxmi Atlantic FO 33,000 nil nil 27/12 --- 3) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil n.a. nil 28/12 TBT 4) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,000 nil nil 28/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Southern Ibis Maersk Ph Acid nil 7,000 nil 29/12 2) DL Sunflower J M B HSD 32,000 nil nil 29/12 J M B MS 10,000 nil nil 29/12 3) Pratibha Warna Anheril HSD nil 14,000 nil 29/12 4) Lal Bahadur Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 29/12 5) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 30/12 6) D D Vigilant Aspinwall Sault nil 25,500 nil 30/12 7) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 31/12 8) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 01/01 9) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 01/01 10) Omega King Inter Ocean CBFS nil 9,000 nil 01/01 11) Oriental Diamond Inter Ocean Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 02/01 12) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 02/01 13) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 03/01 14) Nogogini J M Baxi Methanol nil 3,000 nil 03/01 15) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,850 nil 04/01 16) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 500/500 06/01 17) Saturn Glory Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 07/01 18) MOL Destinction Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 08/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL