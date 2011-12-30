Dec 30Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 05
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 18
Total Vessels 26
Vessels berthing today 01
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Jindal Manjula West Ship SteelPipe 26/12 28/12 01/01 nil 1,488 nil 1,293
2) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 28/12 28/12 01/01 nil 2,400 nil 13,308
3) Jag Laxmi Atlantic FO 27/12 29/12 31/12 13,032 nil nil 19,968
4) Pratibha Warna Anheril HSD 29/12 29/12 ----- nil 1,512 nil 12,488
5) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR 30/12 30/12 31/12 nil nil TOCOM 330/381
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) S P Berlin Atlantic FO 7,000 nil nil 28/12 ---
2) DL Sunflower JMB HSD 32,000 nil nil 30/12 ---
JMB MS 10,000 nil nil 30/12 ---
3) D D Vigilant Aspinwall Sault nil 25,500 nil 30/12 TBT
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) MOL Dedication Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 01/01
2) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 01/01
3) Nogogini J M Baxi Methanol nil 3,000 nil 01/01
4) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD n.a. nil nil 01/01
5) Lal Bahadur Sha Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 02/01
6) Omega King Inter Ocean CBFS nil 9,000 nil 02/01
7) Oriental Diamond Inter Ocean Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 02/01
8) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 02/01
9) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 02/01
10) Bhairavi Pearl Benzene nil 4,191 nil 02/01
11) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 03/01
12) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 58,000 nil 04/01
13) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 05/01
14) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,850 nil 05/01
15) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 500/500 06/01
16) Saturn Glory Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 08/01
17) MOL Destinction Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 08/01
18) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 12/01
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL