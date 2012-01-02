Jan 02Port conditions of Kochi as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessels 25 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement 28/12 28/12 02/01 nil 10,951 nil 4,757 2) D D Vigilant Aspinwall Sault 30/12 30/12 ----- nil 21,151 nil 4,349 3) DL Sunflower J M Baxi HSD 30/12 01/01 ----- nil 7,666 nil 24,334 J M Baxi MS 30/12 01/01 ----- nil TOOCM nil 10,000 4) Omega King Inter Ocean CBFS 02/01 02/01 ----- nil TOCOM nil 9,000 5) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR 02/01 02/01 02/01 nil nil TOCOM 765/750 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD n.a. nil nil 01/01 TBT 2) Rabindranath T Atlantic Reformate 100,000 nil nil 01/01 --- 3) Oriental Diamond Inter Ocean Naphtha 35,000 nil nil 02/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 03/01 2) Bhairavi Pearl Benzene nil 4,191 nil 03/01 3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 03/01 4) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 12,000 nil nil 03/01 5) Nogogini J M Baxi Methanol nil 3,000 nil 04/01 6) Lal Bahadur Sh Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 04/01 7) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 58,000 nil 04/01 8) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 04/01 9) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 05/01 10) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,850 nil 06/01 11) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 500/500 06/01 12) Saturn Glory Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 08/01 13) MOL Destinction Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 08/01 14) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 09/01 15) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 12/01 16) MOL Wisdom Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 15/01 17) New Venture Atlantic Crude oil nil 20,000 nil 16/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL