Jan 03Port conditions of Kochi as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 05 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 14 Total Vessels 21 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MT TRIUMPH ATLANTIC HSD/MS 02/01 02/01 ----- 28,000 nil nil n.a. 2) MT POLARIS STAR ATLANTIC CPO 30/12 01/01 03/01 nil 10,000 nil n.a. 3) MT BOW LIMA INTRA TRADE CHEM 31/12 01/01 02/01 nil 7,500 nil n.a. 4) MT DAEWO DAIMOND SAMUDRA CHEM 01/01 01/01 02/01 nil 1,000 nil n.a. 5) MT BOW PLATA INTRA TRADE CHEM 02/01 02/01 ----- nil 6,500 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT BOW PLATA INTRA TRADE CHEM 28,000 nil nil 02/12 TBT 2) MT TRIUMPH ATLANTIC HSD/MS nil 6,500 nil 02/12 TBT Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nogogini J M Baxi Methanol nil 3,000 nil 04/01 2) Lal Bahadur Sha Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 04/01 3) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 58,000 nil 04/01 4) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 04/01 5) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 05/01 6) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,850 nil 06/01 7) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 500/500 06/01 8) Saturn Glory Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 08/01 9) MOL Destinction Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 08/01 10) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 09/01 11) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 10/01 12) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 12/01 13) MOL Wisdom Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 15/01 14) New Venture Atlantic Crude oil nil 20,000 nil 16/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL