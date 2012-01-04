Jan 04Port conditions of Kochi as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 07 Expected Vessels 11 Total Vessels 22 Vessels berthing today 01 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) DL Sunflower J M Baxi HSD 30/12 01/01 ----- nil 17,000 nil 13,032 J M Baxi MS 30/12 01/01 ----- nil 9,487 nil 530 2) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD 01/01 02/01 04/01 10,166 nil nil 9,834 3) Oriental Diamond Inter Ocean Naphtha 02/01 04/01 ----- TOCOM nil nil 35,000 4) Nogogini J M Baxi Methanol 04/01 04/01 04/01 nil TOOCM nil 3,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Rabindranath Atlantic Reformate 100,000 nil nil 01/01 --- 2) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 03/01 --- 3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 03/01 --- 4) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 12,000 nil nil 03/01 --- 5) Lal Bahadur Sh Jairam CNTR nil nil 500/600 04/01 TBT 6) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil nil 58,000 nil 04/01 --- 7) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 200/200 04/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 05/01 2) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,850 nil 06/01 3) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 500/500 06/01 4) Saturn Glory Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 08/01 5) MOL Destinction Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 08/01 6) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 09/01 7) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 10/01 8) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 10/01 9) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 12/01 10) MOL Wisdom Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 15/01 11) New Venture Atlantic Crude oil nil 20,000 nil 16/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL