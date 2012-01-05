Jan 05Port conditions of Kochi as of Thursday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 03
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 10
Total Vessels 18
Vessels berthing today 02
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Oriental Diamond Inter Ocean Naphtha 02/01 04/01 ----- TOCOM nil nil 35,000
2) Motilal Nehru Jairam Crude oil 04/01 05/01 ----- nil TOCOM nil 58,000
3) CMA CGM Lapis CMA CGM CNTR 04/01 05/01 05/01 nil nil TOCOM200/200
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Rabindranath T Atlantic Reformate 100,000 nil nil 01/01 ---
2) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 03/01 ---
3) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 03/01 TBT
4) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 12,000 nil nil 03/01 ---
5) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 05/01 TBT
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,850 nil 06/01
2) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 500/500 06/01
3) Saturn Glory Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 08/01
4) MOL Destinction Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 08/01
5) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 09/01
6) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 10/01
7) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 10/01
8) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 12/01
9) MOL Wisdom Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 15/01
10) New Venture Atlantic Crude oil nil 20,000 nil 16/01
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL