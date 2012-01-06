Jan 06Port conditions of Kochi as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 15 Total Vessels 23 Vessels berthing today 02 Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Oriental Diamond Inter Ocean Naphtha 02/01 04/01 06/01 22,958 nil nil 12,042 2) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 03/01 05/01 ----- 748 nil nil 7,752 3) Jindal Meenakshi Seaways CNTR 05/01 05/01 06/01 nil nil 249/82 -/215 4) OEL Trust Relay CNTR 06/01 06/01 06/01 nil nil TOCOM 275/375 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Rabindranath T Atlantic Reformate 100,000 nil nil 01/01 --- 2) Rajiv Gandhi Jairam CNTR nil nil 800/700 03/01 TBT 3) Harsha Prem Atlantic HSD 25,000 nil nil 05/01 TBT 4) Sanmar Serenade Atlantic HSD/MS 33,000 nil nil 05/01 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Bengal Orchid GAC Methanol nil 2,850 nil 07/01 2) Saturn Glory Atlantic Crude oil nil 200,000 nil 08/01 3) MOL Destinction Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 08/01 4) Triumph Ancheril HSD nil 4,000 nil 08/01 Ancheril MS nil 5,600 nil 08/01 5) M Ronneby Maersk CNTR nil nil 765/750 09/01 6) OEL Dubai Relay CNTR nil nil 500/600 10/01 7) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 16,000 nil 10/01 8) Jindal Manjula Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 10/01 9) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil nil 350/300 12/01 10) Jindal Kamakshi Seaways CNTR nil nil 150/150 13/01 11) Faith IV Atlantic FO 30,000 nil nil 14/01 12) Taiwan Express Adstream CNTR nil nil 200/600 14/01 13) MOL Wisdom Mitsui Osk CNTR nil nil 300/300 15/01 14) Stolt Viking J M Baxi Ph Acid nil 8,800 nil 15/01 15) New Venture Atlantic Crude oil nil 20,000 nil 16/01 NOTE:- ----- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL